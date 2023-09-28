Dana Electrified Driveline Honored as Top New Power Technology at 2023 Diesel Progress Summit

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has earned the New Power Technology Award for its e-Driveline and e-Motion drivetrain solution at 2023 Diesel Progress Summit this week. This award specifically honors a supplier that has developed a component or technology in support of non-diesel applications.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

Dana's fully-electrified driveline for compact construction vehicles helps original equipment manufacturers enhance the sustainability of their applications while improving energy efficiency and performance. The complete electrified system has been developed to optimize vehicle productivity, reliability, and mobility while also reducing maintenance costs and noise emissions. These features are especially important for machines working in city centers and at construction sites that require zero emissions and reduced noise around the clock.

"I am very proud of the entire Dana team that was involved in this great success. Being recognized with the New Power Technology Award by Diesel Progress highlights our commitment to a sustainable future and our dedication to delivering a complete e-Powertrain system that leverages the most advanced clean-technology solutions for the off-highway market," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president and president, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems.

"By leveraging our deep knowledge and experience in mechanical and electric components, integrated with controls software, Dana is providing our customers with innovative solutions that deliver class-leading efficiency and reliability."

The Diesel Progress Summit Awards are selected by an independent judging panel representing decades of industry expertise and awarded to commercially available powertrains with a focus on the dramatic changes being driven by emission regulations and advances in hybridization, electrification, and other technologies.

The summit is a one-day conference and awards ceremony for the engine and powertrain technology industry. This year's theme was "Technologies of Transition," which focused on topics related to electric motors, battery technology, fuel cells, and balancing the energy transition for off-highway machinery used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

The Dana Spicer® HVT1 powersplit transmission was also named a finalist in the Powertrain Product of the Year category.

Dana won the Drivetrain Component of the Year Award for its Spicer® TE50 powershift transmission at the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit. The company won two awards in 2021: the New Power Technology Award and the Achievement of the Year Award for its Spicer® Electrified e-Powertrain.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

