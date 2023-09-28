Almost Half of Adults Age 30 and Older Suffer from Gum Disease

Innovative Slate Flosser makes daily flossing easier which is crucial in preventing periodontitis.

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlike many of us, Jared MacDonald, 34, loves going to the dentist. However, until recently, each check-up brought bad news.

Innovative Slate Flosser makes daily flossing easier which is crucial in preventing Gum Disease (PRNewswire)

"I've never had a cavity, but at every visit, they said my gums were receding more," he recalled. "They told me if I didn't start flossing, it could lead to bone loss and surgery."

MacDonald isn't alone. A recent CDC report says 47.2% of adults aged 30 years and older have some form of periodontal disease.

Warning signs of periodontal disease include:

Red or swollen gums

Tender or bleeding gums

Loose teeth

Gums that have pulled away from your teeth

Receding gums are cause for concern because they expose tooth enamel and put more areas at risk of decay. According to periodontist Dr. Nate Johnson, this eventually results in bone loss which could mean tooth extraction.

"Regular dental check-ups, daily brushing, and flossing (not aggressively but consistently) are important to preventing periodontitis. Flossing is brushing between your teeth," said Johnson. "But patients often say, 'When I floss, my gums bleed, so I'm afraid to floss.'"

That was MacDonald's experience.

"I didn't like to floss. It's hard—it's uncomfortable."

Then he discovered the Slate Flosser. It's an electric flosser that combines high-grade floss with 12,000 sonic vibrations per minute. Gum Sweeps remove plaque and bacteria between gums and teeth. The device flosses teeth, stimulates gums, and cleans the tongue for complete oral care.

"I've used it for over a year, and my gums don't bleed anymore," MacDonald said. "It's so easy to use. I can floss in 30 seconds. It even gets plaque off my hard-to-reach back teeth."

Johnson is also a fan.

"I purchased a Slate Flosser," he said. "The first time I used it, my teeth felt so clean I felt like I didn't even need to brush!"

He quickly bought flossers for his wife, three kids, and all 12 members of his dental team.

"I recommend it to many of my patients," said Johnson. "The Slate Flosser is easy to grip and can be used in your morning shower."

As for MacDonald, he recently received some great news.

"When I returned to the dentist, they said my gums have stopped receding!" said MacDonald. "I'm a converted flosser."

More about Slate Electric Flosser at https://slateflosser.com/

