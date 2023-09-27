Princess Cruises Offers First Look at Elevated and Expanded Culinary Delights Onboard Next-Generation Sun Princess

Japanese Teppanyaki Restaurant, Irish Pub, and Mouthwatering Concepts from Celebrity Chefs Among New Sensational Options Aboard First Sphere Class Ship

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Sun Princess debuts early next year, the incredible, next-gen ship from Princess Cruises will elevate the culinary excellence at sea with an unparalleled array of dining sensations catering to every palate and desire, including exciting concepts from world-renowned chef, Rudi Sodamin, and a celebrity chef to be announced soon.

Delectable dishes are found throughout the magnificent new ship, with an astonishing selection of 29 new and signature dining and lounge options, offering everything from savory journeys and entertaining eats to sumptuous sips and satisfying snacks.

"Outstanding food and drink at exceptional value are a cornerstone of the Princess experience. Sun Princess elevates the entire portfolio of offers and wraps them in restaurants, bars and sundecks that reveal stunning views, ocean vistas and sunshine, ice and wildlife," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "Our chefs will serve up vibrant flavors, pour perfectly crafted cocktails and provide personalized service that is second to none."

Guests aboard the latest Love Boat will indulge in an array of tempting new dining experiences, ranging from the captivating theater of Japanese Teppanyaki at Umai Teppanyaki, where world-class cuisine intertwines with captivating performance, and the innovative O'Malley's Irish Pub, reimagining the classic Irish pub concept with a refreshing twist, to a seafood nirvana at The Catch by Rudi from award-winning chef Rudi Sodamin. Meanwhile, The Promenade introduces a fresh perspective, serving up delightful slices of Promendade Slice pizza, gourmet burgers, flavorful hot dogs, freshly baked bagels, and a tempting selection of ice cream. (Renders of newly announced venues can be found here).

While the new additions promise novelty, timeless favorites aboard the ship remain a staple of the Princess dining experience. From the refined elegance of the Crown Grill and the irresistible charm of Sabatini's, to the delightful authenticity of Alfredo's Pizzeria, the artful creations at Kai Sushi, the classic tunes at Crooners, the warm ambiance of the Wheelhouse Bar, and the engaging performances at Princess Live! – these favorites continue to complement the dining tapestry that Sun Princess so artfully weaves for its guests.

Innovation extends to the culinary core of the ship as well.

The ship's multiple dining decks offer something for everyone beginning with breakfast and continuing through late-night snack time. Ethnic eats range from Mexican to Mongolian, and cruisers can enjoy coffee concoctions, frozen treats, sushi specials, artisanal pizza, tangy barbecue, deluxe burgers and hot dogs. Vegetarian and plant-based meals give all diners plenty of options.

The Horizons Dining Room elevates the traditional main dining experience with stunning wake views and natural light that highlight a decorative sculpture, stretching from deck 6 to deck 8. Horizons will serve guests multicourse meals from friendly waitstaff with each level having its own personality, offering different dining experiences and ranges in levels of formality. Breakfast options include a Smoked Salmon Omelet and Swedish Pancakes; lunch dishes such as Corn Chowder with a Signature Burger, Cobb Salad, or Quinoa Salmon Poke Bowl; and dinner entrées like Lamb Leg Provençale, Sautéed Redfish Caponata, and Cauliflower Steak with tahini, couscous, and asparagus.

A new level of suite accommodations, the Signature Collection, includes access to the new Signature Restaurant (Deck 7) and Signature Lounge (Decks 15/16), while guests booked in the Reserve Collection of mini suites and cabana cabins will have access to the Reserve Collection Restaurant (Deck 7). Both private dining areas offer exclusive menu options that include a Prime Rib Carving Trolley as well as an expanded list of chefs' culinary creations.

No matter where guests are aboard Sun Princess, the options are delicious and boundless.

Piazza

Bellini's Cocktail Bar (Deck 7) – Sparkling like a diamond in the center of the Piazza, Bellini's Cocktail Bar is inspired by the shimmering beauty of the finest gems and geodes. Step inside and be transported to a world of glamour and elegance, where every detail has been crafted to delight and dazzle. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging in a night out with friends, sip and savor the finest bubblies while enjoying the Piazza entertainment and dazzling panoramic views from the massive Sphere window.

Coffee Currents (Deck 7) – Coffee lovers awaken their senses with a classic espresso or a creamy latte exclusive to Sun Princess. Skilled baristas whip up the perfect drink to suit every taste. Located on the first level of the three-story Piazza, an array of delectable snacks including fresh-from-the-bakery croissants, Danish, and muffins complement that perfect artisan brew along afternoon tea with scones, sandwiches, and other treats. Guests can grab their caffeine fix to go or linger over a coffee while enjoying Piazza entertainment or the magnificent ocean views from the Sphere window in the comfortable adjacent lounge.

Good Spirits At Sea (Deck 7) – Good Spirits takes guests around the globe in search of extraordinary everyday people, sharing stories of spirits and collecting farm-fresh, local ingredients to inspire one-of-a-kind cocktail creations. Immerse yourself in the region as skilled bartenders lead you through an immersive cocktail experience. On Sun Princess this Princess favorite is a distinct venue, and will also offer an immersive Martini experience as well as an immersive royal tea experience.

O'Malley's Irish Pub (Deck 7) – A popular new pub now on Enchanted Princess, O'Malley's joins Sun Princess as a traditional Irish pub with live music, interactive entertainment and mouthwatering menu items including the freshly-ground ribeye-blend Bushmills Blue Burger and the O'Malley's Burger patties, dressed with Bushmills Whiskey glaze. Located in heart of the ship adjacent to the Piazza and open for lunch, dinner and late-night fare, O'Malley's serves up comfort food at its best - pub-style Fish & Chips, Traditional Bangers & Mash, Shepherd's Pie – along with casual and friendly banter and possibly even a wee bit of blarney.

Specialty Dining

Crown Grill (Deck 7) – The iconic Crown Grill experience goes next level with a modern, sleek design and theater-style kitchen. Featuring premium aged beef and fresh seafood items, this specialty restaurant offers an intimate dining experience in a classically-elegant setting, offering a guests'-eye-view into the show galley buzzing with top chefs on a mission to serve top-quality cuts of beef, chops and seafood. Aboard Sun Princess, guests will find this favorite go-to restaurant adjacent to Princes Live! and the Princess Arena.

Kai Sushi (Deck 8) – A modern sushi bar adjacent to the heart of the Piazza, Kai Sushi offers spectacular views from the Sphere window with a vast array of sushi and sashimi specialties, plus signature rolls like Crispy Lobster Tempura, Wagyu Tataki, and Asparagus and Salmon. Guests can enjoy mouthwatering bites from intimate tables or watch sushi crafting at its best from expert chefs at the traditional sushi bar.

Sabatini's (Deck 8) – Watch pasta being made fresh every day in an all-new pasta room with sweeping circular windows. This Princess favorite features an inspired interior design with intimate bistro style nooks and a dramatic circular dining room. Families and friends share stories over unique, handmade pasta courses made with the finest ingredients in a trattoria-style dining experience. Irresistible Sicilian fried mozzarella rice balls scented with black truffle, creamy Burrata Caprese, and Classic Beef Carpaccio are just the beginning. Seafood dishes and primavera pastas round out a menu peppered with savory meat dishes featuring lamb chops, veal tenderloin, and strip loin steak. Il Dolce caps the experience with an Italian classic, Tiramisu, as well as a selection of pastries, tortes, and a Ricotta Cheesecake.

Umai Teppanyaki (Deck 8) – Exclusive to Sun Princess, Umai Teppanyaki is a feast for the senses, offering a fusion of top cuisine and showmanship. Here, highly skilled masters of teppanyaki take center stage, using their fiery skills and flair to create a dazzling display on a sizzling hot grill. Masters of slicing and dicing, chefs mesmerize guests while juggling meats, poultry, fish, and vegetables on the iron "Teppan" grill that serves as their stage. Guests have front-row seats at the table to witness the fun while sipping signature drinks like the Wasabi Cocktail and Japanese Martini. This three-act show begins with a selection of starters like Pork Belly Yakitori or Spicy Tuna on the Rocks; progresses to entrées like Black Cod in soy reduction and Filet Mignon with Champagne Cognac flambé; then takes a bow with a charming Chocolate Bento Box dessert with green tea ice cream.

Adjacent to World Fresh is The Catch by Rudi (Deck 9), a pop-up dinner concept from renowned Chef Rudi Sodamin showcasing treasures from the sea like Oysters on the Half Shell with red-and-pink peppercorn Mignonette; Calamari with seasoned panko coating and lemon aioli; Mussels Provençale with crusty bread for dipping; and a Catch of the Day lineup sure to make pescatarians and omnivores smile.

Casual/Outdoor Dining

World Fresh Marketplace (Deck 9) – World Fresh Marketplace has undergone a remarkable transformation, inviting guests on a tantalizing journey of flavors and experiences from around the world. Here at this all-day gastronomy experience conveniently located adjacent to the Piazza with expansive windows overlooking the Promenade and designed for enhanced traffic flow, chefs serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner at nine food stations ranging from Mongolian barbeque and Tapas stations to Asian stir fry and Panini stations. There's something for every guest at stops that feature carving boards of roasted meats, bread and salad selections, fruits, hot dishes, and desserts for every sweet tooth.

International Cafe (Deck 9) – This Princess favorite serves up convenient eats around the clock from savory breakfast sandwiches to focaccia and flatbreads, along with delightful desserts.

The Promenade (Deck 9) – Boasting a fresh, beachy California vibe, The Promenade features al fresco dining, adjacent to World Fresh Marketplace, with great views close to the waterline. The Promenade Grill and Bar outdoor food counters serve up quick and tasty favorites. Guests can sit at a mix of covered tables and lounge seating open to the sky or an aft view, covered deck.

Lido (Deck 17) – With a laid-back resort vibe and panoply of good eats, the reimagined dining venues on the Lido Deck quite literally have something for everyone, from sizzling burgers and bright salads to spicy tacos, and fresh and fruity colorful cocktails and mocktails. Savor these delectable bites poolside or overlooking the beautiful and breezy ocean views, then head for a treat to Coffee & Cones, where gourmet ice cream sandwiches, free ice cream cones, and specialty coffees and teas delight. To top it all off, hit the lively MIX, a top-deck bar, to enjoy a favorite libation.

Princess has not yet unveiled details about two additional venues – a new high-end specialty restaurant located on deck 17 overlooking the scenic wake of the ship and a mysterious, extraordinary experience that's been hinted at behind an unmarked black door midship on Deck 8.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will also offer an array of exciting new entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom. The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is the perfect place to relax and the Arena! is an evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design.

Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess' leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences typical of small ships while enjoying only the best large ship amenities.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

