Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in the 2023 UHCA/UCAL Fall Convention & Expo on Sept 27-28

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be sponsoring and participating in the Utah Health Care Association/Utah Center for Assisted Living Convention (UHCA/UCAL) & Expo at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah on September 27-28, 2023.

The UHCA/UCAL Convention includes sessions and events for executive leadership, administrators, corporate personnel, owners, and Directors of Nursing for skilled nursing, assisted living and intermediate care facilities, and will include an expo for companies to exhibit their products and services relevant to the industry. As a platinum sponsor for the event, Co-Dx CEO Dwight Egan will be providing a brief introduction to the Company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform.

More information about the convention, including registration details and exhibition times, can be found here. The Company's presentation will take place at 9:20 AM MDT in Room 200-A-D on September 27th. Parties interested in learning more about the Company's diagnostic products and how they can be utilized in this sector are invited to visit Booth 400.

The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

