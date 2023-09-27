ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on October 25, 2023

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, is scheduled to release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2023 before the opening of the Nasdaq on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP) (PRNewswire)

ADP will also be hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 25, 2023 to discuss these results. Maria Black, President & Chief Executive Officer, Don McGuire, Chief Financial Officer and Danyal Hussain, Vice President of Investor Relations, will be participating on the call.

Please note that ADP no longer publishes its financial results over a news wire service. Instead, the results will be posted on the Investor Relations section of adp.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire to indicate the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call and view the accompanying slide presentation via live webcast. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. The slide presentation will be available shortly before the webcast.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Investor Relations

Contact:

973.974.5858

Investor.Mail@ADP.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADP - IR