BLACK ENTERPRISE Launches the Inaugural Live Women of Power TECH Summit

Presented by Fidelity, MERCK, Salesforce, and Walmart, the event will bring together influential women of color in the tech industry, fostering invaluable face-to-face connections.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE , the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans, has announced the in-person Women of Power TECH Summit on Wednesday, Sept. 27th, in NYC. Presented by Fidelity, MERCK, Salesforce, and Walmart, the inspiring event will bring together power professionals and fearless founders for informative panel discussions, candid conversations, and can't-miss networking and recruiting opportunities.

As an evolution of the virtual conference that began in 2020, Women of Power TECH will welcome a comprehensive list of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and influencers within the tech industry for an uplifting day of panel discussions. Speakers include Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Innovation Lab and Black Girls Code, and Rachel Spivey, director of the Stay and Thrive team at Google. Bryant is a prominent figure in the tech industry, celebrated for her tireless advocacy for diversity and inclusion. Spivey is a seasoned leader known for her commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment. These leaders, alongside many others, will take the stage to provide attendees with the insight to help them continue to innovate, execute, and advance in their careers.

"We are excited to host our first-ever in-person tech conference for women, recognizing the transformative power of face-to-face interactions," said Alisa Gumbs, Vice President and Deputy Chief Content Officer of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "In today's digital age, where virtual connections have become the norm, there's an undeniable magic in bringing like-minded individuals together under one roof. Women of Power TECH is not just an event; it's an opportunity to forge lasting connections, share knowledge, and collectively shape the future of women in tech."

Amplifying the impressive roster of female executives and entrepreneurs, Women of Power TECH's robust programming creates a space for attendees to gain insights from leading women who are making a significant impact in the tech industry and represent a variety of tech, VC, and recruitment companies, including Google, Deloitte, Bank of America, Bright Ventures, HIRE BLACK NOW, Cultural Avid, and more. From evolutions within the industry to career advancement insight, a diverse range of conversation topics include:

Success Secrets of a Top Woman in Tech

How AI is Disrupting Business

Closing Tech's Black Talent Gap

Securing the Funding You Need to Scale

Doing Business in a Virtual World

"This summit is a vital opportunity for women, particularly Black women who are currently underrepresented in tech, to connect with industry leaders, gain access to invaluable career opportunities, and foster crucial partnerships with leading corporations," said Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., President & CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "In such an ever-growing field, it's our responsibility to provide opportunities to help level the playing field."

Through this networking event, BLACK ENTERPRISE reinforces its commitment to empowering attendees to embark on entrepreneurial journeys, access valuable business mentorship, and seize opportunities for career advancement. Presenting sponsors include Fidelity, MERCK, Salesforce, and Walmart. BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power TECH is an invite-only event that will be held in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 27th. It will also be streamed across BLACK ENTERPRISE's social media platforms on Oct. 4th and 5th. For more programming information, please visit https://www.blackenterprise.com/wptech2023/.

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge for the how to achieve financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram , X , and Facebook .

