American Society of Plastic Surgeons Reveals 2022's Most Sought-After Procedures

World's Largest Plastic Surgeon Organization Finds Increase in Procedures Amid Growing Social Acceptance and Continued Innovation

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the world's largest plastic surgery organization, representing 92 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States, today released the 2022 results of the organization's procedural research, along with partners CosmetAssure and PatientNow. According to this data, there were 26.2 million surgical and minimally invasive procedures performed in the United States in 2022. More specifically, there has been a 19% increase in cosmetic surgery procedures since 2019.

"This year's study supports the larger trend of the public's growing desire to look and feel better in their own skin," said ASPS President Gregory Greco, DO, FACS. "As interest in and acceptance of plastic surgery grows, ASPS member surgeons remain committed to upholding rigorous standards of safety and the continued prioritization of patient and provider education."

Top Overall Cosmetic and Reconstructive Procedures

Of the nearly 1.5 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2022, the top 5 were:

Liposuction (325,669 procedures, up 23% from 2019) (325,669 procedures, up 23% from 2019)

Breast Augmentation (298,568 procedures, up 4% from 2019) (298,568 procedures, up 4% from 2019)

Tummy Tuck (161,948 procedures, up 37% from 2019) (161,948 procedures, up 37% from 2019)

Breast Lift (143,364 procedures, up 30% from 2019) (143,364 procedures, up 30% from 2019)

Eyelid Surgery (115,261 procedures, up 13% from 2019) (115,261 procedures, up 13% from 2019)

Additionally, breast reduction procedures saw a 54% surge since 2019 with 71,364 procedures.

Of the nearly 23.7 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures performed in 2022, the top 5 were:

Of the nearly 1.02 million reconstructive procedures performed in 2022, the top 5 were:

Tumor Removal (344,697 procedures, down 2 percent from 2019) (344,697 procedures, down 2 percent from 2019)

Hand Surgery (204,412 procedures, approximately the same as 2019) (204,412 procedures, approximately the same as 2019)

Breast Reconstruction (151,641 procedures, up 12 percent from 2019) (151,641 procedures, up 12 percent from 2019)

Maxillofacial (52,488 procedures, down 29 percent from 2019)

Scar Revision (50,930 procedures, down 9 percent from 2019) (50,930 procedures, down 9 percent from 2019)

Post-Pandemic Motivations

Looking at a post-pandemic world compared to data from 2019, ASPS has seen significant growth in the number of procedures performed overall. Patients are no longer putting off the procedures they have been considering, which may be attributed to more time spent working from home and the flexibility hybrid work schedules offer patients for recovery.

Face and Neck Take Focus

Patients often enhance their appearance beginning with the features they first see in the mirror: the face and the neck. Certain trends and behavior during COVID contributed to the latest plastic surgery trends; masks made eyes the main focal point of the face for almost a year, which likely contributed to a surge in the number of eyelid surgeries, making it the fourth most popular cosmetic surgery procedure in 2022. The past year also saw an 8% rise in facelift procedures and a 150% increase in cheek implants.

Body-Centric Procedures Remained Prominent

Post-COVID weight fluctuations resulted in an increase in both surgical and nonsurgical procedures, with a 23% rise in liposuction and a 77% rise in noninvasive fat reduction procedures compared to 2019.

"Board-certified plastic surgeons are able to provide a number of options, both surgical and minimally invasive, for patients to feel their best after lifestyle changes that have impacted their weight," said Dr. Greco. "ASPS member surgeons can work with patients to create a personalized solution that prioritizes safety and promotes efficacy."

Breast augmentation remained a popular cosmetic surgical procedure as the close second to liposuction, while breast lifts earned the fourth spot with a 30% rise since the onset of the pandemic. There was a surge in patient demand for cosmetic breast reductions - up 54% compared to 2019, pointing toward a broader trend of individuals valuing both comfort and aesthetics.

Social Media Influences Trends and Perception

Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been a steady rise in transparency as patients have been more open to sharing their plastic surgery journeys on social media, which contributed to an increase in certain procedures. Lip augmentation with fillers secured a spot in the top five most sought-after minimally invasive treatments for the first time, and buccal fat removal procedures also rose. While this particular surgery was not tracked in 2019, there were over 4,500 procedures in 2022.

"With the rise of social media, we've noticed plastic surgery has become less stigmatized as people share their experiences or interest in certain procedures," said Dr. Greco. "Board-certified plastic surgeons are able to help patients determine whether a procedure is right for them and can offer guidance along the way, keeping the patient's safety and well-being at the forefront."

About the ASPS Annual Procedural Statistics

Since 1992, ASPS has been the source of cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery statistical trends in the United States, and this series represents more than three decades of procedural data. ASPS is dedicated to bringing the most accurate and reliable data in the specialty.

For 2022, the Society collected data from member surgeons and from two affiliated companies, CosmetAssure and PatientNow. Combined, these sources give the data added breadth and depth to provide a more comprehensive report, strengthening credibility as a resource for doctors, patients, researchers and the media.

"CosmetAssure is pleased to partner with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons to provide timely and accurate data on aesthetic plastic surgical procedures, numbers that will keep in the highest regard with industry, media and other stakeholders," said James Grotting, MD, founder of CosmetAssure. "Plastic surgery is real surgery with real risks. CosmetAssure provides peace of mind for patients and surgeons alike."

"We are excited to continue our mission of helping aesthetic practices succeed," said Audrey Neff, Director of Marketing at PatientNow. "It is critical to pay attention to the data that PatientNow and ASPS bring together to put the best outcomes at the center of our specialty so together we can elevate the patient experience."

