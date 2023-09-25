Navistar Joins UN Global Compact, the World's Largest Corporate Sustainability Initiative

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) announced it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact initiative, solidifying its commitment to sustainability. Navistar joins other companies who are taking shared responsible business action to create a world in which we can all live and thrive.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and more than 69 local networks.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. The initiative is also a call to action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include climate action, good health and wellbeing, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, responsible consumption and production, and industry innovation and infrastructure.

"Navistar and its employees are proud of the strides we have made towards building sustainability into our products and business practices," noted Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO, Navistar. "The launch of the International® eMV™ Series and the next generation IC Bus® electric CE Series school bus, as well as our work in energy intensity reduction are just a couple of the many steps we've taken to ensure we're responsible stewards of the environment. Joining the UN Global Compact is something I take great pride in both professionally and personally."

Participating in the UN Global Compact provides Navistar with a framework to contribute actions towards broader goals as the company continues to pursue a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility. Navistar is committed to taking a holistic approach to sustainability, including environmental and social goals.

Navistar is working towards decarbonization and circular business in its products, operations, and supply chain. Recently, the company introduced a new Code of Conduct that relates to supplier and business partner due diligence and human rights, reducing emissions from Navistar's supply chain, and commitments to sustainable sourcing of raw materials.

The company developed a focused strategy to support meaningful change on environmental equity and equity in access to education in the communities where we live and work and strives to create an inclusive work culture for its team by recruiting, hiring, training, developing, and retaining members from diverse backgrounds.

To learn more about Navistar's commitments to sustainability, visit www.navistar.com/sustainability/our-commitments.

Website: Navistar.com/News

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP