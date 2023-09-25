Genus AI Secures $11M Total Funding In Seed Round for Generative AI in E-Commerce

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genus AI, a generative AI platform for D2C and e-commerce brands, announced it has secured over $6 million in a seed round extension, bringing the company's total seed funding to $11 million. New investors include one of the leading US social media platforms; Aleph Group Inc. an ecosystem of global digital experts and technology-driven solutions that enables the growth of digital marketing and strategic angel investors such as Kazuki Ohta, Co-Founder & CEO of Treasure Data, Magnus Lundin, Founder of Heep Agency, Tomas Slimas, Co-Founder of Oberlo (acquired by Shopify) and others.

This funding has allowed Genus AI to become one of the leaders in supporting direct to consumer and e-commerce brands with generative AI solutions to increase growth across social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Pinterest. Previously the company received funding from leading Venture Capital and Angel investors in Europe and the US such as Picus Capital, Transamerica Ventures, Maschmeyer Group Ventures, HDI and others.

The firm plans to invest into GTM infrastructure as well as incorporating additional integrations and features within the platform building upon the company's current lead as a first mover in the generative ad space for e-commerce use cases.

"This year alone we have generated over 10 million product images for leading e-commerce and D2C brands such as Parks Project, Annie Selke, Awe Inspired, Peter Thomas Roth and many others. Artificial intelligence is transforming how brands grow and engage with their customers. This rapidly evolving AI technology should be accessible to all and we are working hard to open it up for brands of any size." said Dr. Tadas Jucikas, CEO, Genus AI.

The Genus AI platform recently announced product catalog feed generation capabilities for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, X and TikTok in addition to copy, video and audience generation already developed since the company's conception in 2017.

Awe Inspired, a popular direct to consumer jewelry company has successfully adopted the Genus AI platform. "We love using Genus AI's Product Catalog Feed generation for Awe Inspired." said Kristin Rose, Director of Growth at Awe Inspired. "The ability to have our brand logo on each image for the catalog ads has helped increase brand recognition and consistency across all our social media platforms. The automated image processing has also saved us time and resources, allowing us to focus on other aspects of our marketing strategy."

Genus AI is a venture backed technology startup which recently moved its headquarters from San Francisco to Nashville, Tennessee. The company operates a leading artificial intelligence technology hub in Vilnius, Lithuania, where it has gathered a team of Europe's leading experts in machine learning.

The company has been recognized as an AI leader in the space and is part of Stanford's leading accelerator StartX. Also, it was named among top startups to participate in the 11th annual South by Southwest Pitch competition.

About Genus AI

Genus AI is a generative AI platform for D2C and e-commerce brands. The platform generates product catalog images, seed audiences, copy and video to help brands grow efficiently across social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and X. Leading global brands are already using the platform with 10 million product images generated in 2023 alone. The platform is organized into a Creative Hub, Audience Hub and Reporting Hub to simplify and democratize access to cutting edge AI solutions for creative and performance marketers. Founded by technology entrepreneurs, Dr. Tadas Jucikas and Viktoras Jucikas, Genus AI's mission is to make AI accessible to brands of any size.

