Fisher Investments Reviews its 2023 Top Workplace in Oregon and SW Washington Award

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments reviews its recognition on The Oregonian's list of Top Workplaces in Oregon and SW Washington for the seventh consecutive year. In partnership with Energage, The Oregonian selected Fisher Investments based on anonymous employee feedback from the firm's Camas, Washington-based employees.

"We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace in the Oregon and southwest Washington regions for the seventh consecutive year," said Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani. "Our employees drive our success and enable us to deliver unparalleled service to clients around the world. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to cultivate a positive workplace culture where every employee can thrive."

Fisher Investments Reviews the Award Criteria

The Top Workplaces engagement survey measures key workplace cultural drivers such as employee engagement, confidence in company leadership, training and benefits. Scoring well indicates a healthy organization, more-engaged employees and better business results. To qualify, companies with 150 or more employees in the United States are eligible and must achieve a workplace survey response rate of 35% or higher. Companies with the highest overall scores qualify as Top Workplaces.

"The recognition is a testament to Fisher's commitment to our employees and creating an environment for all to be successful," said Greg Miramontes, Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital. "We take great care of our employees so they can deliver great service to our clients."

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2023, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $211 billion in assets globally—over $173 billion for private investors, $35 billion for institutional investors and $3 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com .

