Xinhua Silk Road: China services trade fair provides huge opportunities for global businesses

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held in Beijing from September 2 to 6.

Visitors walk past the booth of Ajlan & Bros. Holding during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (PRNewswire)

As one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, the CIFTIS has demonstrated China's active role in working with other countries to promote trade in services and drive global economic recovery.

Since it was launched in 2012, the CIFTIS has attracted a total of over 600,000 exhibitors from 196 countries and regions.

Noting the opportunities presented by the event, foreign firms are actively participating to seek cooperation potential of China's services market.

This year, the CIFTIS featured numerous overseas participants and abundant offline activities.

Over 80 countries and international organizations participated in the event this year. More than 2,400 enterprises got involved in offline exhibitions and over 500 industry-leading enterprises and Global Fortune 500 companies attended the offline fair to publicize their products, services and accomplishments. The United Kingdom (UK), the guest country of honor of the 2023 CIFTIS, sent its largest-ever delegation for the fair this year, showcasing the fair's great internationalization and worldwide influence.

It is learned that the 2023 CIFTIS shined a spotlight on sci-tech innovation, mode innovation and format innovation by displaying global applications of chip technologies, artificial intelligence and digital healthcare. Besides, a series of new technologies and products have made their sparkling appearance at the fair, fully manifesting the huge business opportunities and vigorous vitality of services market worldwide.

In the future, China will continuously open up its services sector and strengthen cooperation so as to unleash further growth opportunities for global businesses and inject lasting impetus for the recovery of the world economy.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336239.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road