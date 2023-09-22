Settlement Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement In Metromile Data Incident Class Action

If You Received A Notice from Metromile, Inc. in or about March 2021 notifying you that your information may have been exposed in a Data Incident, A Class Action Settlement Totaling $775,000 May Affect Your Legal Rights.

A California court ordered this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metromile, LLC (formerly, Metromile, Inc.) ("Defendant") has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit brought against them by Lowell Parker, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, who alleges that from July 2020 through January 2021, hackers obtained information from Defendant including the personally identifiable information ("PII") of over one hundred thousand consumers, including their driver's license numbers.

The Settlement Class includes all residents of the United States whose information may have been affected by the Data Incident.

What does the settlement provide?

Metromile, LLC will pay $775,000 into a Settlement Fund, subject to final approval of the settlement by the Court and certain other conditions specified in the Settlement Agreement. All Settlement Class Members will be provided access to Experian's "Credit Plus" Credit Monitoring Services for a period of 24 months. A link with a redeemable code to be used directly with Experian was provided in the Notice sent by the Claims Administrator. Credit monitoring and identity-protection services through Experian will include a minimum of the following features: (1) dark web scanning with immediate user notification if potentially unauthorized use of a Settlement Class Member's personal information is detected; (2) identity theft insurance (with a $1,000,000 policy limit); (3) real-time credit monitoring services; and (4) access to fraud resolution agents.

The settlement will also provide cash payments to Settlement Class Members who submit valid claims.

Am I eligible to receive a payment from the settlement?

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you may be eligible to receive a cash payment of approximately $30 or reimbursement of up to $5,000 for out-of-pocket expenses and documented lost time that resulted from the Data Incident.

How do I get a payment from the settlement?

To get a payment from the settlement, you must complete a Claim Form. Please read the instructions carefully, fill out the Claim Form, provide reasonable documentation (where applicable), and submit it online or mail it postmarked no later December 21, 2023. You may access a Claim Form from the website www.MetromileSettlement.com and submit it online or download and mail it to the address on the Claim Form.

What are my rights?

If you are a Settlement Class Member and do nothing, you will be bound by the settlement and will give up any right to sue Metromile, LLC in a separate lawsuit related to the legal claims in this lawsuit. If you want to keep your right to separately sue Metromile, LLC, you must exclude yourself from the settlement by December 21, 2023. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the settlement and/or ask for permission to appear and speak at the Final Approval Hearing but only if you do so by December 21, 2023. Complete information is available at www.MetromileSettlement.com.

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold a hearing at 8:30 a.m. PT on January 26, 2024, to decide whether to approve the settlement and grant the requested attorneys' fees of $298,052.80, reimbursement of up to $10,000 in litigation expenses, and a service award to the Representative Plaintiff of $2,500. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but there is no requirement that you or your own lawyer do so. The hearing may occur remotely, over MS Teams, or it may occur in person, in Courtroom C-74 at the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Diego, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101. Please check www.MetromileSettlement.com for updates as to the location of the hearing.

This notice is only a summary.

For more information, including the full Notice and Settlement Agreement, visit www.MetromileSettlement.com, email info@MetromileSettlement.com , or call 833-222-9383.

