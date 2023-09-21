Zefr Expands TikTok Product to Provide Advertisers With Suitability Exclusions, in Collaboration with TikTok's Inventory Filter

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr's global advertising partners can now further their responsible marketing goals on TikTok in collaboration with the platform's proprietary brand suitability solution, TikTok Inventory Filter. Zefr is providing video-level signals to inform TikTok's industry-leading Inventory Filter for GARM Suitability optimizations, giving advertisers even further control and transparency when using the TikTok Inventory Filter on campaigns. This collaborative process represents an evolution in brand suitability optimization, a significant step forward from over-blocking content via legacy approaches, such as keyword blocking or static inclusion lists.

(PRNewswire)

Zefr Expands TikTok Product: Suitability Exclusions, in Collaboration with TikTok's Inventory Filter

Since launching in 2022, Zefr has measured a 99%+ brand safety rate on TikTok based on the GARM floor definitions across global campaigns. Beyond brand safety, this collaboration will further improve advertiser trust in brand suitability, based on each GARM Brand Suitability standard definition. Zefr and TikTok will continue to collaborate on expanding these product features throughout 2023.

This first-to-market innovation is designed to simplify brand suitability optimization, without compromising scale. Zefr's global advertisers can select their preferred pre-bid settings with TikTok Inventory FIlter within TikTok Ads Manager, with Zefr's dashboard providing video-level transparency and reporting on ad adjacency, mapped to the GARM standards. If unsuitable content is identified by Zefr, that content is flagged to TikTok to continuously optimize brand suitability.

"We're excited to announce Zefr's Suitability Signals are globally available in partnership with TIkTok's Inventory Filters. This innovation marks another important step forward in the industry, providing Zefr's global brands with transparency and optimization based on the GARM suitability standards," said Rich Raddon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Zefr.

"The continued innovation in brand suitability on TikTok reinforces Zefr's commitment to provide advertisers with a complete view of their brand suitability on platforms, mapped to the industry-standard GARM definitions. Zefr's Global advertisers can now access and action on their campaigns in all markets where TikTok Inventory Filter is currently available, with coverage across North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC and LATAM.

Media Contact:

Hank Kim

hank@m8media.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zefr