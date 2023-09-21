More than 100 Experiences at the 2023 Kroger Wellness Festival, September 22 & 23 in Downtown Cincinnati

More than 100 Experiences at the 2023 Kroger Wellness Festival, September 22 & 23 in Downtown Cincinnati

Two-day health and wellness festival to feature panel discussions, food demonstrations, fitness classes and musical performances

CINCINNATI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Wellness Festival, presented by PepsiCo featuring Gatorade, celebrates physical, mental and emotional health for the whole family. This year's festival will be held on September 22 and 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Banks, in Downtown Cincinnati. The event will feature more than 100 experiences and food offerings focused on six core pillars of transformation: Balance, move, breathe, care, uplift and play.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

The Kroger Wellness Festival will feature panel discussions, food demonstrations, fitness classes and musical performances, which will take place across six stages: Kenvue Stage, BODYARMOR Stage, Gatorade Stage, Campbell's Food as Medicine Stage, American Greetings Stage and Saratoga Stage over two days.

Parking

More than 7,000 parking spots are available in and around The Banks. Learn more here.

Plan Ahead with the New Event App

Download the new Kroger Wellness Festival app to receive festival alerts, browse programing and explore a map. The free app is available in the iTunes store and Google Play.

Event Map

The event runs along Second Street and Freedom Way from Joe Nuxhall Way to Elm Street at the Banks. Click here for the official event map.

Celebrity and Professional Athlete Appearances

Celebrities who will appear at the 2023 Kroger Wellness Festival include: WWE Champion and actor John Cena, actress Cameron Diaz, Food Network chef Amanda Freitag, Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson, TV host of "The Talk" Amanda Kloots, Super Bowl champions Eli and Peyton Manning, Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint and professional tennis player Venus Williams.

Two Free Concerts: Barenaked Ladies on Friday and Flo Rida on Saturday

On Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Barenaked Ladies, presented by General Mills, will perform on the BODYARMOR Stage. The Toronto band sold 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as "If I Had $1000000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." The band is currently releasing new material from its forthcoming 18th studio album due out in September. On Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Flo Rida, presented by smartwater, will perform on the Kenvue Stage. Poised at the confluence of feel-good rap, pop and electronic, Flo Rida established himself as the party king of the late 2000s with global smash hits like the T-Pain-assisted "Low" and the massive club banger "Right Round" featuring Kesha. Known for his dynamic rapped/sung attack and larger-than-life personality, Flo Rida has been able to move freely between the rap and pop worlds with 100 million records sold world-wide.

Race to Vaccinate Racecar

On Friday and Saturday between 9 and 5 pm, Kroger's Race to Vaccinate racecar will be on-site and our medical providers will be available to administer flu vaccines to people. People will need to provide their government issued identification and insurance cards to receive a vaccine.

2023 Kroger Wellness Festival Programming Highlights

Friday, September 22

11-11:30 a.m., Campbell's Food as Medicine Stage

Reds Hall of Fame Broadcaster Marty Brennaman and his wife, Amanda, will share comfort meal recipes from the original Campbell's Cookbook and Laura's Lean.

11:15-12 pm., American Greetings Stage

Explore the shifting employer landscape and future of workforce with former bachelor-turned-entrepreneur Dylan Barbour .

12:15-12:45pm, Campbell's Food as Medicine Stage

Chef Christian Gill will lead two chefs in making Cincinnati recipes with a healthy, surprise twist during the Culinary Creator Challenge.

12:30-1:15 p.m., Gatorade Stage

Venus Williams , seven-time Grand Slam Winner, entrepreneur and wellness leader, will lead a fireside chat on leadership and resilience, presented by PepsiCo.

1:15-2 p.m., Saratoga Stage

Unplug and recharge with a digital detox with mindfulness expert Meriden McGraw .

1:30-2 p.m., BODYARMOR Stage

Learn basketball fundamentals, mindset and competitive spirit from the Cincinnati Bearcats, led by former player Alex Meacham .

4:15-5 p.m., Kenvue Stage

Amanda Kloots, "The Talk" television host, dancer, actress and fitness instructor, will lead an empowering HIIT workout.

Saturday, September 23:

11a.m.-12 p.m., BODYARMOR Stage

Bengals legend Chad Johnson and FC Cincinnati player Michael Millay and team will lead a workout session, presented by BODYARMOR.

12:15 -1 p.m., Saratoga Stage

Internationally recognized barber Vernon Jackson and little-person super-athlete Allison Warrell and others share powerful stories of peak performers who defy the odds.

12:15-1 p.m., Campbell's Food as Medicine Stage

Actor, author and entrepreneur Cameron Diaz will share her favorite organic recipes that support longevity and healthy aging.

12:45-1:15 p.m., BODYARMOR Stage

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky's favorite mascots, including the Krojis, will join a Tik Tok dance routine led by Jess Evans from Dance Factory Fitness and KISS 107's Jon Jon .

1:15-2 p.m., Gatorade Stage

16-time World Champion, New York Times best-selling author and record-setting Make-A-Wish granter John Cena will host a fierce workout led by Cornerstone Fitness.

1:45-2:15 p.m., Campbell's Food as Medicine Stage

Food Network Chef Amanda Freitag will explore plant-based meals during this cooking demonstration, presented by Blue Diamond Almond Flour.

2:30-3:30 p.m., Kenvue Stage

Bartender Molly Wellmann will lead a demonstration and tasting of a spectrum of tequila spirits with (21+- ID required.)

2:45-3:30 p.m., BODYARMOR Stage

Drew and Lea Lachey will present label•less, their musical that focuses on the issues that affect our society with inspiring musical performances.

3-3:45 p.m., Campbell's Food as Medicine Stage

Former NFL great Chad Johnson and Chris Marschall of Sans Bar will discuss the health benefits associated with alcohol abstinence and the importance of living a fully present life.

4-4:45 p.m., Gatorade Stage

NFL Super Bowl champions Eli and Peyton Manning will be joined on-stage by special guests, unveiling their secrets to achieving peak performance on and off the field, presented by Gatorade.

4:15-5 p.m., American Greetings Stage

Matt Summers, Bengals director of Sports Medicine, and NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz will discuss how to fuel your sports performance.

For more information, visit the Kroger Wellness Festival website.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "Food as Medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, visit https://www.krogerhealth.com.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.