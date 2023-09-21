Los Angeles Auto Show® Chosen to Unveil Kevin Hart's Stunning Car Collection For Its Public Display Premiere

The Kevin Hart Kollection at LA Auto Show® will showcase 11 of the megastar's prized vehicles including muscle cars and late-model Ferraris

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® will host the first public appearance of the Kevin Hart Kollection. Open to the public from November 17-26, show visitors will be able to view 11 of Hart's personal favorites, all of which were custom-built to his specifications.

An entire showcase hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center will be devoted to the Kollection, allowing attendees to be immersed in Kevin Hart's world. This will be the first time the comedian, actor and entrepreneur has invited the public to see his private ensemble of cars, which he has been building for more than a decade.

As a hardcore car enthusiast and huge fan of American muscle cars, the Kevin Hart Kollection will allow fans to see a number of cars Kevin is revealing in public for the first time. Among them will be the 1970 Dodge Challenger Bane, which will come to Los Angeles for its public reveal after being shown at the 2023 SEMA automotive industry trade show. It will be the latest addition to Kevin's growing collection of vehicles, many of which he themes to create unique personalities.

"I'm pumped for people to see my cars in person," Kevin Hart said. "Some have been at the big hot rod shows, but this is the first time they'll all be together. And to do it at a major international event like the LA Auto Show was the ideal place to make it happen. I can't wait for fans to see them and find out which one is their favorite."

Cars on display will include:

1959 Chevrolet Corvette ( Mint Condition )

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle ( Darkness )

1969 Chevrolet Camaro ( Bad News )

1969 Pontiac GTO ( Chocolate Dropp a)

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible

1969 Plymouth Roadrunner ( Michael Myers )

1970 Dodge Challenger ( Bane )

1970 Dodge Charger ( Hellraiser )

1987 Buick Grand National ( Dark Knight )

2022 Ferrari SF90 Spyder

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione

The majority of cars in the Kevin Hart Kollection have horror movie themes – Kevin's favorite genre. Each has been created by North America's top muscle car designers and builders. The 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner Michael Myers, for example, was designed by Sean Smith and built by Salvaggio Design. It features a 940hp supercharged Hemi V8 and six-speed manual transmission. Painted sinister black, a Halloween orange theme appears on the hub cap-style wheels, custom tires, billet door mirrors, Whipple supercharger and accents throughout the custom interior. The latter features special leather imported from Italy with orange "blood splatter" effect. There's also a knife handle for the gear shift, and a masked Road Runner emblem adds a cartoon element. To give a sense of its stature, the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association declared Kevin's Plymouth its 2022 Muscle Machine of the Year.

Kevin's passion doesn't stop at American muscle. The Kevin Hart Kollection will also feature two of the star's coveted Ferraris. These include a 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spyder and 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione. Both of these supercars were specified by Kevin and include custom touches such as silver racing stripes over the black paintwork as well as carbon fiber wheels on the 812. Both cars add an exciting addition to the 2023 LA Auto Show and fans of the Prancing Horse emblem.

Additional Kevin Hart announcements are planned leading up to the LA Auto Show on November 17-26, as well as more entertainment and cultural exhibits and activations taking place across the show's one million square-feet of automotive experiences. The intersection of lifestyle and the latest offerings from top manufacturers will create a diverse, festival-like environment where enthusiasts, families, car shoppers and the entire LA community come together to celebrate the city's world-famous car culture.

TICKETS

The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless. All tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets with a credit card or bank card.

For additional show information visit laautoshow.com.

MEDIA REGISTRATION

Registration is now open for the Media and Industry preview day on Thursday November 16. The LA Auto Show's press and B2B gathering is an opportunity for the global community and key decision makers to gather in Southern California for the latest debuts, product announcements, networking opportunities and more.

Registration is accessible at https://laautoshow.com/media-and-industry-day/

IMAGES

Images of several vehicles from the Kevin Hart Kollection are available here:

ABOUT KEVIN HART

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA where he launched his career as a comedian. Over the years, Hart has become a Hollywood box office powerhouse, opening 11 films that were number one at the box office, grossing more than in $4.23 billion.

Hart continues to develop, star in, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for various partners including Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. In 2020, Hart's Zero Fu**ks Given earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album." The Reality Check Tour was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and earned Hart the People's Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for Die Hart and the sequel Die Hart 2: Die Harter for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, Don't F**k This Up.

Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over, and his first audible original, The Decision, was nominated for an Audie award for "Best Original Audiobook in 2021."

Hart is also a successful entrepreneur; he's Chairman of Hartbeat (hartbeat.com); a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment with a mission to keep the world laughing together. It unites Hartbeat Productions' best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with the expansive Laugh Out Loud distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures (hartbeatventures.com)and together these companies play an integral role part in building Hart's eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity.

Kevin is a founding partner in three companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant-based quick serve restaurant Hart House, and VitaHustle, the nutritional wellness brand.

Kevin's brand partnerships include Sam's Club, Audemars Piguet, Fabletics Men, Chase JP Morgan, Draft Kings, Hydrow, NutraBolt, and Therabody.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW® (LA AUTO SHOW®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

