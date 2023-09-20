Liftr Insights signs innovative partnership with M Science in the Financial Services space

Liftr to provide data powering M Science insights for investor clients

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, has officially partnered with M Science, the global leader in alternative data, to provide valuable data for their analysts and models.

Liftr Insights to provide data powering M Science analysis and insights (PRNewswire)

Liftr Insights provides objective data about cloud and semiconductor activity twice a month.

M Science leverages data from top-tier data providers like Liftr Insights to uncover new insights for leading financial institutions. M Science research teams have decades of experience working with alternative data.

M Science will be the exclusive channel for Liftr Insights data and analysis for Financial Services Firms while Liftr Insights will continue to expand its corporate customers, particularly those in the semiconductor arena.

"We are very excited about this partnership," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "M Science has a proven track record in the Financial Services space. Working together will greatly benefit M Science customers."

For almost 5 years, Liftr has been providing objective data to supply chain customers invested in the growth of cloud and semiconductors. Activity in these sectors has heightened with the expansion of accelerators used to power machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"Many of our customers sell the products that we track," says Schadt. "But, even adjacent companies pay close attention to the regular heartbeat of market share, market size, product introductions, and growth trends."

Among the multiple companies tracked in Liftr Insights data, investors and corporations have recently been paying close attention to important signals and changes with NVIDIA's latest accelerator products like the H100 GPU. In addition, the data show the growth of ARM, which powers an alternative to the standard offerings by Intel and AMD. This growth has propelled ARM's recent IPO.

"M Science will leverage the heartbeat provided by Liftr Insights data," says Schadt. "With M Science, Financial Services firms will be getting better and deeper analysis, signals, and insights."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, Aliyun Yitian, AWS Graviton, and Ampere Computing Altra

Datacenter accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, and Google

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap , among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data.

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Liftr Cloud Components Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.

