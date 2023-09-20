Fuse Technologies Launches Jampack, a Proprietary Platform Redefining Event Experiences with Exclusive-Curated Moments Available Directly to Event-Goers

Integrating with hotels, events, shows, restaurants, and more, Jampack's platform bundles the best experiences imaginable to "Jampack your weekend" – ultimately transforming event-goers into Superfans

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Technologies announces the launch of Jampack, consumer brand directly empowering event-goers/audiences to create unforgettable event-cations. Powered by Fuse's proprietary technology, Jampack's user-driven platform provides access to unique and exclusive perks bundle-able with their tickets, landing consumers with the best deals in the industry.

Jampack Logo (PRNewswire)

Fuse Technologies launched in 2020 as a technology company powering a bundle-able check-out solution for event production companies. To date, the company has integrated with over 200 events. Fuse's launch of Jampack marks a new era for the event industry by offering the first-of-its-kind, user-driven platform that unlocks the potential of the event-cation through custom-curated experiences catering to the event-goers' desires.

"With the launch of Jampack, our vision is to give event-goers those extra best moments around the events they care about. Our proprietary technology and partner integrations allow Jampack's platform to curate the perfect event-cation that will leave lasting memories," said Andrew Citores, CEO and Co-Founder of Jampack. "While the event industry continues to grow and the desires of event-goers evolve, it all comes down to people coming together around a common interest. We always ask ourselves: how can we fuel more connections and heightened experiences around what these audiences came for? Our wide range of integrations allows all sorts of partners to offer once-in-a-lifetime destination experiences, usually unavailable to event-goers, in one platform."

Led by a team of professionals from the biggest named brands in technology and entertainment, Jampack is partnering with events across music festivals, sporting events, conferences, and more. The company's vision focuses on offering event-goers of all backgrounds the opportunity to get more value from their event-cation. Leveraging the company's technology and industry knowledge, Jampack is positioned to be the voice of event-goers and offer cost-effective bundles for event-goers to "Jampack their Weekend."

Available only within the Jampack platform, consumers can view upcoming events and exclusive experiences to elevate their trip, from hotel accommodations and transportation arrangements to open bars at the most sought-after nightclubs, line skips, lavish dining experiences and more. Since Jampack's integration partners run deep, the platform offers a variety of new perks, discounts and experiences guaranteed to create those extra-special moments for consumers – ultimately giving them more for less. To sweeten the deal, Jampack also offers its customers:

Dynamic Pricing and Inventory: Through our proprietary platform, Jampack helps consumers find the hotel deals bundled into their event-cation based on ever-changing conditions across the market. Jampack's dynamic pricing empowers everyone to lock in great deals as soon as they become available.

Curated Experiences : Jampack curates hotel accommodations and everything else to meet an event-goer's needs all in one place, eliminating the need to spend endless hours researching hotels, parties, and experiences surrounding an event.

Centralized Trip Details Portal: Rather than managing reservation confirmations across disparate sources, Jampack's centralized portal gives consumers access to hotel confirmations, dinner reservations, digital passes to parties and more – all in one place.

Additionally, Jampack is uniquely positioned to operate fan-forward policies, such as issuing reimbursements within 72 hours for tickets purchased within a bundle, in the rare occasion of an event cancellation.

With packages currently available, Jampack has an array of unique and memorable options for the realist of fans, including exclusive bundles for Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple & Cali Vibes.

To learn more about Jampack or purchase an upcoming event package, visit Jampack.com.

About Jampack

Jampack offers unique and memorable experiences that cater to every event-goer's desires. The company partners with event producers across music festivals, sporting events, conferences and more to curate exclusive in-event experiences only available within Jampack's platform. Jampack's proprietary technology and partner integrations allow its platform to bundle those once-in-a-life-time experiences at the best rate available, all within a single platform. From hotel accommodations to open bars at the most sought-after nightclubs, line skips, event re-entry, lavish dining experiences and more, each experience offers an elevated way to "Jampack a Weekend." For more information and to view available bundled experiences, visit www.Jampack.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jampack