PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

AT&T to Release Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings October 19

Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We will release our third-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, October 19. Earnings release and related materials will be available on Investor Relations.

Key Takeaways:

  • AT&T will release its third-quarter 2023 results on October 19
  • AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will release its third-quarter 2023 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, October 19, 2023. The company's earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be available at AT&T Investor Relations, and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)
AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-to-release-third-quarter-2023-earnings-october-19-301934070.html

SOURCE AT&T

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.