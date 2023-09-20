AJEX Expands its Global Footprint with the Opening of a United States Office

AJEX expands into the US market, unlocking new B2B growth opportunities in E-Commerce and heavy industry

AJEX's newly launched US operations support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, fostering economic diversification and enhancing logistics technology solutions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AJEX Logistics Services, the Saudi-headquartered Middle East specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, today announced its expansion into the United States market. This strategic move represents a significant milestone in the company's global initiative to foster connectivity between Saudi Arabia and the world. AJEX's presence in the U.S will serve as a pivotal element in providing seamless logistics solutions for E-Commerce brands, industrial connectivity, and global trade hub operations in Saudi Arabia.

Represented in Atlanta and Dallas and serving the entire United States, AJEX will provide comprehensive ocean and air freight services for heavy weight shipments, further enhancing its offerings to meet diverse customer needs. With goods shipped to Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, AJEX will cater to underserved markets such as automotive, besides the energy and E-commerce sectors.

This expansion aligns perfectly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. AJEX, as an active participant in this transformative plan, will play a vital role in diversifying Saudi Arabia's economy across multiple industries, enhancing solutions in logistics and supply chain management, and facilitating universal connectivity to Saudi Arabia.

To spearhead this phase of growth and expansion, AJEX has appointed John Martin as the General Manager for the United States. John Martin has an impressive career spanning 35 years and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his tenure with esteemed organizations such as the US Marine Corps, American Airlines, Skyway (Apple Logistics), BAX Global, Agility Logistics, and Naqel Express.

AJEX further bolsters its leadership team with the appointment of Nourhan Beyrouti as Chief Revenue Officer for US Commercial Operations. Nourhan possesses a remarkable track record in diverse sectors, including Logistics, Retail, Telecom, Real Estate, and Petrochemicals. His extensive experience across the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the GCC region will be instrumental in advancing AJEX's strategic objectives.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic expansion into the United States, as it signifies a significant milestone for AJEX, reinforces our commitment to supporting the growth of trade between Saudi Arabia and the world," said John Martin, AJEX. "With Saudi Arabia being one of the fastest growing G20 economies, our presence in the US will play a pivotal role in facilitating seamless logistics solutions and fostering prosperous partnerships that not only strengthen our position as an industry leader but also contributes to the economic prosperity of both nations."

The establishment of AJEX's U.S operations signifies a significant milestone in the company's hypergrowth strategy. With a robust presence now in the United States, AJEX is poised to capture key market share in E-Commerce, industry, and heavy industry through a sector-by-sector win strategy. The company's relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction are core principles that will guide its operations in the United States.

AJEX looks forward to forging strong partnerships and contributing to the growth of the Saudi and US economy while facilitating seamless international trade and logistics operations. With this expansion, AJEX remains steadfast in its mission to connect the world with Saudi Arabia, fostering prosperity and progress for businesses and communities alike.

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East E-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and China. With a network of more than 40 active logistics facilities, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, E-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX is a joint venture between Ajlan & Bros Holding, a leading investment company and conglomerate in the Middle East region, and SF Express, a leader in China Transportation and Logistics.

