BTIS Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence and Unveils Exciting Rebrand

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services (BTIS), a leading insurance intermediary catering to small businesses, celebrates 25 years of commitment to serving the insurance needs of the small business market. BTIS announced a dynamic rebranding that reflects its strategic evolution and positioning to seamlessly deliver best-in-class end-to-end insurance solutions to the small business market.

Founded on the core principles of integrity, reliability and customer-centricity, BTIS has grown exponentially over the last 25 years, solidifying its position as a trusted partner to the insurance industry. The BTIS refreshed brand comes with an enhanced customer experience, featuring a dynamic user-friendly website and streamlined interface designed to provide innovative insurance solutions with unmatched efficiency.

"We are thrilled to celebrate BTIS's 25th anniversary and commemorate the journey we have undertaken with our valued clients. It is with immense pride that we look back on the countless businesses we have protected and the agency partner relationships we have built over the years." said Paul Hohlbein, Co-President of BTIS. "The rebranding brings together the strength and diversity of BTIS' broad reach, superior customer-focused delivery and underwriting strength around the small business market. It comes at a pivotal time for BTIS as we have transformed and grown our business to provide a broad array of insurance solutions to meet the needs of the market. As we step forward, our ambitions and commitment to delivering top-tier insurance solutions and outstanding customer experience remain unwavering."

In addition to the modernized website, BTIS is excited to introduce "Norbie" the gorilla, a new ambassador that pays tribute to the company's founder, Norbert Hohlbein, and symbolizes the dedication of BTIS to customer-focused values since its founding.

About BTIS

BTIS, a subsidiary of Amynta Group, is a nationwide insurance intermediary with a small business attitude dedicated to building and fostering solid partner relationships through delivering outstanding service and innovative insurance solutions to their customers. For more information about BTIS and its comprehensive insurance offerings, visit mybtisinc.com.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in total managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

