AdCellerant Enhances Partner Success Through AI-Powered Solutions

AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in digital marketing and technology solutions, AdCellerant is excited to share its latest whitepaper, " AI-Powered Solutions At AdCellerant: Enhancing Success Together ." This comprehensive whitepaper explores Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) 's transformative impact on the digital advertising landscape.

(PRNewsfoto/AdCellerant LLC) (PRNewswire)

AdCellerant is excited to share its latest whitepaper, AI-Powered Solutions At AdCellerant: Enhancing Success Together.

"In an era where AI is no longer a buzzword, but rather a driving force of innovation, AdCellerant is committed to standing at the forefront of AI's capabilities to empower businesses," said Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "We are stepping into a future that will shape not just the digital advertising landscape but also the future of industries worldwide."

The AI Revolution

One of the key highlights of this whitepaper is the adoption of GenAI. With more than 100 million individuals in the U.S. embracing GenAI, it has surpassed the early adoption rate of smartphones by an impressive 62.7%. McKinsey & Company projects that GenAI's economic value will range from $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion, with marketing and customer relations alone expected to elevate global output by $400 billion annually.

Embracing the AI Era: AdCellerant's Vision

AdCellerant's vision extends beyond adopting technology; it embodies change that aligns with partners' goals, ideas, and aspirations. GenAI is an extension of AdCellerant's core pillar commitments to driving impactful results, providing award-winning customer service, and continuously innovating.

AI is already seamlessly integrated into AdCellerant's product offerings. AI-powered solutions are integral to AdCellerant's approach to setting new industry standards for insights, strategies, and outcomes. This whitepaper provides real-world examples of leveraging AI with products like Meta, Google Ads, and The Trade Desk.

While AI is a powerful tool, AdCellerant remains committed to the synergy between AI and the human touch. While GenAI can provide insights and solutions, AdCellerant partners will always receive dedicated account management, operations focused on campaign improvement, and a voice to express improvements for innovation with our technology and solutions.

If you're not a current partner of AdCellerant but would like to explore how AI is integrated seamlessly into our solutions and how our platform can be your one-stop shop for navigating the entire sales funnel, book a demo with us today.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. With an easy-to-use and agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation campaign launch to campaign performance. All within a single platform.

For more information or to book a demo, visit www.adcellerant.com.

Contact information:

Meghan Brito

Senior Vice President, Marketing

mbrito@adcellerant.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdCellerant LLC