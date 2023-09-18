GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 1 2.1 % year over year to RMB7 94.2 million ( US$10 9.5 million) [1] .

Income from operations was RMB1 50.9 million (US$ 20.8 million) [1] , compared to RMB -474.3 million for the first half of 2022 .

Net income was RMB1 77.3 million ( US$2 4.5 million) [1] , compared to RMB-38 4.5 million for the first half of 2022 .

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] in creased by 137.8% year over year to RMB 226.9 million (US$ 31.3 million) [1] .

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] increased by 65.2% year over year to RMB136.1 million (US$18.8 million)[1].

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023. As Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China, were all under the control of our founder, Alex S. Xu, until their acquisition by the Company, the Company accounted for the common-control acquisitions by using the pooling of interest method. The consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) include the results of each of the combining entities or businesses from the earliest date presented or since the date when the combining entities or businesses first came under common control. In this report, the comparative financial data have been restated to reflect the business combinations under common control.

First Half 2023 Operational Highlights

Hotels

A total of 4,108 hotels with 303,387 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30, 2023 .

The Company opened 183 hotels during the six months ended June 30, 2023 , and had a pipeline of 969 hotels contracted for or under development as of June 30, 2023 .

The average daily room rate was RMB167 in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.1% from RMB153 in the first quarter of 2022, and RMB181 in the second quarter of 2023, a 23.1% year-over-year increase.

The occupancy rate was 71.7% in the first quarter of 2023, up from 60.0% in the first quarter of 2022, and 77.8% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 62.2% in the second quarter of 2022.

Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB120 in the first quarter of 2023, a 30.4% year-over-year increase, and RMB141 in the second quarter of 2023, a 54.0% year-over-year increase.

Restaurants

A total of 218 restaurants were in operation as of June 30, 2023 .

The AC (average check) was RMB55 in the first quarter of 2023, a 19.2% year-over-year increase, and RMB53 in the second quarter of 2023, a 2.2% year-over-year increase.

The ADT (average daily tickets) was 110 in the first quarter of 2023, down from 130 in the first quarter of 2022, and 120 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 78 in the second quarter of 2022.

The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB 6,080 in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 0.9% from RMB 6,027 in the first quarter of 2022, and RMB 6,371 in the second quarter of 2023, a 57.3% year-over-year increase.

"For our hotel business, the first quarter of 2023 marked a new beginning thanks to the recovery in the hospitality industry and the entire economy in China. RevPAR recovered to 94.3% of its first quarter of 2019 level. RevPAR during the national Labor Day holiday in early May reached more than 120% of its level in the same period in 2019, capitalizing on the popularity of travel during the national holiday period. And due to an increase in the number of people traveling during the summer vacation, RevPAR in July and August was nearly stable at 110% of its level in the same period in 2019.

As previously disclosed, the Company completed the acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China from our controlling shareholder. Our strategy and execution in our restaurant business focus on further expansion in the proportion of franchised-and-managed restaurants and greater penetration to street stores. To ensure the profitability of our restaurant business, we closed unprofitable stores. In the first half of 2023, the ADS of restaurant business recovered to 122.9% of its first half of 2022 level.

"We are grateful for the hard work of our team, franchisees, and partners, and the support of our customers that made it possible to recover quickly starting from the first quarter of 2023 as China began returning to normal life," said Mr. Alex S. Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.

First Half 2023 Financial Results



Six months Ended

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues 171,272,365 171,008,920 (229,756) 342,051,529 Franchised-and-managed revenues 275,539,547 18,229,310

293,768,857 Wholesales and others 10,564,787 62,284,229

72,849,016 Total revenues 457,376,699 251,522,459 (229,756) 708,669,402



Six months Ended

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated

revenues 213,563,927 168,340,074 (1,125,179) 380,778,822 52,511,801 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 347,417,000 17,355,892

364,772,892 50,304,482 Wholesales and others 2,225,580 46,432,697

48,658,277 6,710,283 Total revenues 563,206,507 232,128,663 (1,125,179) 794,209,991 109,526,566

Total revenues for the first half of 2023 were RMB794.2 million (US$109.5 million)[1], a 12.1% year-over-year increase.

Hotel revenues were RMB563.2 million (US$77.7 million), a 23.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery in RevPAR and the increase in the number of hotels.

Restaurant revenues were RMB232.1 million (US$32.0 million), a 7.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 64 stores, and partially offset by an increase in ADS.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB380.8 million (US$52.5 million)[1], a 11.3% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from L&O hotels for the first half of 2023 were RMB213.6 million (US$29.5 million)[1], a 24.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to a 47.8% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' first half RevPAR and more newly opened L&O hotels in the first half of 2023 as compared to the first half of 2022.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants for the first half of 2023 were RMB168.3 million (US$23.2 million)[1], a 1.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 47 L&O stores, and partially offset by an increase in ADS.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB364.8 million (US$ 50.3 million)[1], a 24.2% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB347.4 million (US$47.9 million)[1], a 26.1% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased 9.3% year over year, mainly because of the increase in the gross opening number of F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others increased by 27.8% year over year, primarily due to a 46.4% increase in F&M hotels' RevPAR and the increase of 167 F&M hotels.

Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB17.4 million (US$2.4 million)[1], a 4.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease of 17 F&M stores numbers,and partially offset by a 22.9% increase in F&M stores' average daily sales.

Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB48.7 million (US$ 6.7 million)[1], a 33.2% year-over-year decrease, mainly because of reduced business from supermarkets, partially offset by increased business through distributors.

Total operating costs and expenses



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and expenses







Operating costs 307,750,028 234,911,742 289,605 542,951,375 Selling and marketing expenses 18,852,606 9,717,435

28,570,041 General and administrative expenses 99,724,402 21,847,196

121,571,598 Other operating expenses 2,048,734 2,240,920

4,289,654 Other general expenses 490,619,710



490,619,710 Total operating costs and

expenses 918,995,480 268,717,293 289,605 1,188,002,378



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and

expenses









Operating costs 284,364,378 204,308,159 (610,088) 488,062,449 67,306,890 Selling and marketing

expenses 24,838,605 9,385,645

34,224,250 4,719,740 General and

administrative expenses 90,535,547 21,338,810

111,874,357 15,428,179 Other operating

expenses 843,564 6,990,654

7,834,218 1,080,388 Other general expenses 15,973,584



15,973,584 2,202,858 Total operating costs

and expenses 416,555,678 242,023,268 (610,088) 657,968,858 90,738,055

Operating costs were RMB488.1 million (US$67.3 million)[1], a 10.1% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB284.4 million (US$39.2 million)[1], a 7.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd., or Argyle, and the disposal of our interest in Urban Hotel Group, or Urban, and was partially offset by higher consumables and higher utility costs as business rebounded, as well as higher rents with lower exemption compared to last year.

Operating costs of the restaurant business were RMB204.3 million (US$28.2 million)[1], a 13.0% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was due to the closure of 64 stores.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB34.2 million (US$4.7 million)[1], a 19.8% year-over-year increase.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB24.8 million (US$3.4 million)[1], a 31.8% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to higher sales-channel commissions, higher sales staff salaries, and higher travel expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB9.4 million (US$1.3 million)[1], a 3.4% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses and lower sales-channel commissions.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB111.9 million (US$15.4 million)[1], an 8.0% year-over-year decrease.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB90.5 million (US$12.5 million)[1], a 9.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban,and partially offset by higher consulting fees and higher staff related expenses.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB21.3 million (US$2.9 million)[1], a 2.3 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses and lower rents due to the closure of 64 stores.

Other general expenses of the hotel business were RMB16.0 million (US$2.2 million)[1], a 96.7% year-over-year decrease.These expenses include the provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans, and impairments caused by the disposal of 4 unprofitable hotels.

Gross profit was RMB306.1 million (US$42.2 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 84.7%. Gross margin was 38.5%, compared to 23.4% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB278.8 million (US$38.5 million)[1], an 86.4% year-over-year increase. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB27.8 million (US$3.8 million)[1], a 67.5% year-over-year increase.

Income from operations was RMB150.9 million (US$20.8 million)[1] , compared to a loss from operations of RMB474.3 million in the first half of 2022, with a margin of 19.0%.

Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB160.4 million (US$22.1 million)[1], compared to a loss from operations of RMB457.7 million in the first half of 2022, with a margin of 28.5%.

Loss from operations of the restaurant business was RMB9.0 million (US$1.2 million)[1], compared to a loss from operations of RMB16.1 million in the first half of 2022, with a margin of -3.9%.

Net income was RMB177.3 million (US$24.5 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB384.5 million in the first half of 2022, and net margin was 22.3%.

Net income of the hotel business was RMB191.8 million (US$26.5 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB360.9 million in the first half of 2022, and net margin was 34.1%.

Net loss of the restaurant business was RMB14.1 million (US$1.9 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB23.2 million in the first half of 2022, and net margin was -6.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] was RMB226.9 million (US$31.3 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 137.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 28.6%, compared to 13.5% a year ago.

Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB136.1 million (US$18.8 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 65.2%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the first half of 2023 was 17.1%, compared to 11.6% one year ago.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB1.79 (US$0.25)[1], up from RMB-3.38 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2023 was RMB1.33 (US$0.18)[1], up from RMB0.80 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash inflow was RMB313.1 million (US$43.2 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash inflow for the first half of 2023 was RMB128.2 million (US$17.7 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to proceeds from short-term investments and repayment from franchisees. The investing cash inflow was partially offset by purchases of property and equipment and short-term investments. Financing cash outflow was RMB37.4 million (US$5.2 million)[1], mainly attributable to the repayment of bank loans by the end of the June 30, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,440.1 million (US$198.6 million)[1], compared to RMB1,119.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to cash from operating activities and repayment from franchisees, proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, partially offset by repayment of bank loans and investment of property.

Guidance

Taking into account the recovery in long-term trends and short-term industry fluctuations, we expect total revenues of organic hotels for the full year of 2023 to grow 30%-35% of the 2022 levels. Total revenues for our restaurant business and our organic hotel business, for the full year of 2023 are expected to grow 15%-20% over the 2022 levels.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of June 30, 2023, GreenTree had a total number of 4,108 hotels and 218 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2022 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

June 30,

June 30, 2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 701,332,213

1,115,384,452

153,818,550 Restricted cash 7,937,397

-

- Short-term investments 186,031,572

235,416,298

32,465,392 Investments in equity securities 41,361,346

27,460,488

3,786,974 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 140,429,505

126,306,120

17,418,410 Amounts due from related parties 451,786,275

44,473,106

6,133,122 Prepaid rent -

-

- Inventories 30,503,712

23,052,986

3,179,152 Other current assets 142,169,713

147,472,648

20,337,408 Loans receivable, net 181,667,170

152,938,524

21,091,187 Total current assets 1,883,218,903

1,872,504,622

258,230,195











Non-current assets:









Amounts due from a related party 112,360,000

112,360,000

15,495,153 Restricted cash 25,359,592

23,544,862

3,246,985 Long-term time deposits 130,000,000

-

- Loans receivable, net 177,172,509

98,598,159

13,597,308 Property and equipment, net 899,985,340

883,944,435

121,901,512 Intangible assets, net 174,748,932

171,687,271

23,676,757 Goodwill 128,752,950

128,752,950

17,755,844 Long-term investments 176,854,460

186,909,291

25,775,970 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,676,544,520

1,633,368,783

225,251,856 Other assets 120,620,533

114,673,765

15,814,236 Deferred tax assets 242,186,616

260,348,940

35,903,761 TOTAL ASSETS 5,747,804,355

5,486,693,078

756,649,577























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank loans 298,100,000

270,700,000

37,331,237 Long-term bank loans, current portion -

-

- Accounts payable 123,522,029

113,604,869

15,666,828 Advance from customers 26,480,779

22,822,957

3,147,430 Amounts due to related parties 24,810,304

23,130,913

3,189,899 Salary and welfare payable 89,343,058

95,815,922

13,213,620 Deferred rent -

-

- Deferred revenue 199,656,130

201,488,954

27,786,597 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 455,519,530

505,932,951

69,771,345 Income tax payable 74,672,133

116,954,407

16,128,750 Dividends payable -

-

- Operating lease liabilities, current 271,518,556

280,717,711

38,712,743 Deferred tax liabilities 34,473,265

34,344,492

4,736,322 Total current liabilities 1,598,095,784

1,665,513,176

229,684,771











Long-term bank loans 160,000,000

150,000,000

20,685,946 Deferred rent -

-

- Deferred revenue 232,857,456

225,165,519

31,051,745 Other long-term liabilities 128,196,031

112,114,674

15,461,320 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,521,589,481

1,473,955,554

203,267,766 Deferred tax liabilities 63,815,023

50,773,630

7,002,004 Unrecognized tax benefits 350,002,241

381,962,640

52,675,057 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,054,556,016

4,059,485,193

559,828,609











Shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070

222,587,070

30,696,161 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210

115,534,210

15,932,896 Paid-in capital 94,000,801

94,000,801

12,963,303 Treasury Stock (16,971,057)

(16,971,057)

(2,340,416) Additional paid-in capital 1,911,328,052

1,491,556,644

205,695,068 Retained earnings (Accumulated losses) (698,677,163)

(540,865,018)

(74,588,697) Accumulated other comprehensive income 27,732,104

28,728,211

3,961,801 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'

equity 1,655,534,017

1,394,570,861

192,320,116











Non-controlling interests 37,714,322

32,637,024

4,500,852 Total shareholders' equity 1,693,248,339

1,427,207,885

196,820,968











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,747,804,355

5,486,693,078

756,649,577















GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Six Months

Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

June 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues

















Leased-and-operated revenues 342,051,529

170,890,916

209,887,906

380,778,822

52,511,801 Franchised-and-managed revenues 293,768,857

178,526,853

186,246,039

364,772,892

50,304,482 Wholesales and others 72,849,016

29,802,650

18,855,627

48,658,277

6,710,283 Total revenues 708,669,402

379,220,419

414,989,572

794,209,991

109,526,566



















Operating costs and

expenses

















Operating costs (542,951,375)

(243,155,310)

(244,907,139)

(488,062,449)

(67,306,890) Selling and marketing

expenses (28,570,041)

(16,015,579)

(18,208,671)

(34,224,250)

(4,719,740) General and

administrative expenses (121,571,598)

(57,755,145)

(54,119,212)

(111,874,357)

(15,428,179) Other operating expenses (4,289,654)

(1,492,483)

(6,341,735)

(7,834,218)

(1,080,388) Other general expenses (490,619,710)

(11,664,345)

(4,309,239)

(15,973,584)

(2,202,858) Total operating costs

and expenses (1,188,002,378)

(330,082,862)

(327,885,996)

(657,968,858)

(90,738,055)



















Other operating income 5,043,707

3,159,519

11,511,398

14,670,917

2,023,212 Income from operations (474,289,269)

52,297,076

98,614,974

150,912,050

20,811,723



















Interest income and other,

net 24,042,558

7,629,014

9,750,337

17,379,351

2,396,722 Interest expense (17,441,575)

(5,528,061)

(3,868,469)

(9,396,530)

(1,295,841) Gains (losses) from

investment in equity

securities 21,687,584

(4,536,562)

(263,836)

(4,800,398)

(662,005) Other income, net 14,751,769

(2,149,582)

77,119,089

74,969,507

10,338,768 Income before income

taxes (431,248,933)

47,711,885

181,352,095

229,063,980

31,589,367



















Income tax expense 46,658,590

7,022,835

(57,972,918)

(50,950,083)

(7,026,338) Income (loss) before

share of gains in equity

investees (384,590,343)

54,734,720

123,379,177

178,113,897

24,563,029



















Share of loss/(income) in

equity investees, net of

tax 75,125

(445,618)

(341,265)

(786,883)

(108,516) Net income(loss) (384,515,218)

54,289,102

123,037,912

177,327,014

24,454,513



















Net loss/(income)

attributable to non-

controlling interests 35,800,468

3,768,594

1,308,704

5,077,298

700,192 Net income attributable

to ordinary shareholders (348,714,750)

58,057,696

124,346,616

182,404,312

25,154,705



















Net earnings per share

















Class A ordinary share-

basic and diluted (3.38)

0.57

1.22

1.79

0.25 Class B ordinary share-

basic and diluted (3.38)

0.57

1.22

1.79

0.25



















Net earnings per ADS

















Class A ordinary share-

basic and diluted (3.38)

0.57

1.22

1.79

0.25 Class B ordinary share-

basic and diluted (3.38)

0.57

1.22

1.79

0.25



















Weighted average

shares outstanding

















Class A ordinary share-

basic and diluted 68,286,954

67,416,046

67,416,046

67,416,046

67,416,046 Class B ordinary share-

basic and diluted 34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909



















Other comprehensive

income, net of tax

















Foreign currency

translation adjustments (9,730,001)

810,574

185,533

996,107

137,370 Comprehensive income,

net of tax (394,245,219)

55,099,676

123,223,445

178,323,121

24,591,883



















Comprehensive

loss/(income) attributable

to non-controlling interests 35,800,468

3,768,594

(4,843,631)

(1,075,037)

(148,254) Comprehensive income

(loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders (358,444,751)

58,868,270

118,379,814

177,248,084

24,443,629

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Hotel Business Results

Six Months

Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

June 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues

















Leased-and-operated revenues 171,272,365

82,073,240

131,490,687

213,563,927

29,451,812 Franchised-and-managed revenues 275,539,547

169,480,457

177,936,543

347,417,000

47,910,995 Others 10,564,787

1,036,848

1,188,732

2,225,580

306,921 Total revenues 457,376,699

252,590,545

310,615,962

563,206,507

77,669,728



















Operating costs and

expenses

















Hotel operating costs (307,750,028)

(134,236,998)

(150,127,380)

(284,364,378)

(39,215,641) Selling and marketing

expenses (18,852,606)

(11,075,999)

(13,762,606)

(24,838,605)

(3,425,400) General and

administrative expenses (99,724,402)

(46,092,069)

(44,443,478)

(90,535,547)

(12,485,423) Other operating expenses (2,048,734)

(151,220)

(692,344)

(843,564)

(116,333) Other general expenses (490,619,710)

(11,664,345)

(4,309,239)

(15,973,584)

(2,202,858) Total operating costs

and expenses (918,995,480)

(203,220,631)

(213,335,047)

(416,555,678)

(57,445,655)



















Other operating income 3,917,398

2,608,096

11,183,689

13,791,785

1,901,974 Income from operations (457,701,383)

51,978,010

108,464,604

160,442,614

22,126,047



















Interest income and other,

net 23,730,138

7,475,298

9,597,042

17,072,340

2,354,383 Interest expense (15,178,612)

(4,724,690)

(3,167,262)

(7,891,952)

(1,088,350) Gains (losses) from

investment in equity

securities 21,687,584

(4,536,562)

(263,836)

(4,800,398)

(662,005) Other income, net 14,664,617

(2,426,540)

76,946,162

74,519,622

10,276,727 Income before income

taxes (412,797,656)

47,765,516

191,576,710

239,342,226

33,006,802



















Income tax expense 51,800,695

9,365,855

(56,097,180)

(46,731,325)

(6,444,544) Income (loss) before

share of gains in equity

investees (360,996,961)

57,131,371

135,479,530

192,610,901

26,562,258



















Share of loss/(income) in

equity investees, net of

tax 75,125

(445,618)

(341,265)

(786,883)

(108,516) Net income(loss) (360,921,836)

56,685,753

135,138,265

191,824,018

26,453,742

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Restaurant Business Results

Six Months

Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

June 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues

















Leased-and-operated revenues 171,008,920

89,376,893

78,963,181

168,340,074

23,215,158 Franchised-and-managed revenues 18,229,310

9,046,396

8,309,496

17,355,892

2,393,487 Wholesale and others 62,284,229

28,765,802

17,666,895

46,432,697

6,403,362 Total revenues 251,522,459

127,189,091

104,939,572

232,128,663

32,012,007



















Operating costs and

expenses

















Restaurant operating

costs (234,911,742)

(109,219,983)

(95,088,176)

(204,308,159)

(28,175,384) Selling and marketing

expenses (9,717,435)

(4,939,580)

(4,446,065)

(9,385,645)

(1,294,340) General and

administrative expenses (21,847,196)

(11,663,076)

(9,675,734)

(21,338,810)

(2,942,756) Other operating expenses (2,240,920)

(1,341,263)

(5,649,391)

(6,990,654)

(964,055) Other general expenses -

-

-

-

- Total operating costs

and expenses (268,717,293)

(127,163,902)

(114,859,366)

(242,023,268)

(33,376,535)



















Other operating income 1,126,309

551,423

327,709

879,132

121,238 Income from operations (16,068,525)

576,612

(9,592,085)

(9,015,473)

(1,243,290)



















Interest income and other,

net 312,420

153,716

153,295

307,011

42,339 Interest expense (2,262,963)

(803,371)

(701,207)

(1,504,578)

(207,491) Gains (losses) from

investment in equity

securities -

-

-

-

- Other income, net 87,152

276,958

172,926

449,884

62,041 Income before income

taxes (17,931,916)

203,915

(9,967,071)

(9,763,156)

(1,346,401)



















Income tax expense (5,271,945)

(2,407,407)

(1,940,124)

(4,347,531)

(599,552) Income (loss) before

share of gains in equity

investees (23,203,862)

(2,203,492)

(11,907,194)

(14,110,686)

(1,945,953)



















Share of loss/(income) in

equity investees, net of

tax -

-

-

-

- Net income(loss) (23,203,862)

(2,203,492)

(11,907,194)

(14,110,686)

(1,945,953)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements

Six Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues













Leased-and-operated hotels 171,272,365

171,008,920

(229,756)

342,051,529 Franchised-and-managed

hotels 275,539,547

18,229,310





293,768,857 Wholesale and Others 10,564,787

62,284,229





72,849,016 Total revenues 457,376,699

251,522,459

(229,756)

708,669,402















Operating costs and

expenses













Operating costs (307,750,028)

(234,911,742)

(289,605)

(542,951,375) Selling and marketing

expenses (18,852,606)

(9,717,435)





(28,570,041) General and administrative

expenses (99,724,402)

(21,847,196)





(121,571,598) Other operating expenses (2,048,734)

(2,240,920)





(4,289,654) Other general expenses (490,619,710)









(490,619,710) Total operating costs and

expenses (918,995,480)

(268,717,293)

(289,605)

(1,188,002,378)















Other operating income 3,917,398

1,126,309





5,043,707 Income from operations (457,701,383)

(16,068,525)

(519,361)

(474,289,269)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements

Six Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues













Leased-and-operated hotels 213,563,927

168,340,074

(1,125,179)

380,778,822 Franchised-and-managed

hotels 347,417,000

17,355,892





364,772,892 Wholesales and others 2,225,579

46,432,698





48,658,277 Total revenues 563,206,506

232,128,664

(1,125,179)

794,209,991















Operating costs and

expenses













Operating costs (284,364,378)

(204,308,159)

610,088

(488,062,449) Selling and marketing expenses (24,838,605)

(9,385,645)





(34,224,250) General and administrative

expenses (90,535,547)

(21,338,810)





(111,874,357) Other operating expenses (843,564)

(6,990,654)





(7,834,218) Other general expenses (15,973,584)









(15,973,584) Total operating costs and

expenses (416,555,678)

(242,023,268)

610,088

(657,968,858)















Other operating income 13,791,785

879,132





14,670,917 Income from operations 160,442,613

(9,015,472)

(515,091)

150,912,050

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months

Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$



















Operating

activities:

















Net (loss) income -384,515,218

54,289,102

123,037,911

177,327,013

24,454,513



















Depreciation and

amortization 79,849,031

31,080,092

35,745,507

66,825,599

9,215,672 Impairment of long

lived assets 56,212,849

2,900,000





2,900,000

399,928 Impairment of

goodwill 91,236,480















Share of (gains)

losses in equity

method investments -75,125

445,618

341,265

786,883

108,516 Non-cash lease

expense 41,659,260

64,053,832

70,769,259

134,823,091

18,592,954 Loss from disposal

of a subsidiary 13,944,925

1,223,952





1,223,952

168,791 Interest income -262,334

-390,378

-1,267,532

-1,657,910

-228,636 Bad debt expense 340,846,428

12,359,278

6,320,196

18,679,474

2,576,017 Losses and

impairment (Gains)

on equity securities

held -21,687,584

4,536,562

263,836

4,800,398

662,005 (Gains) losses on

disposal of property

and equipment 3,050,035

-113,587

341,428

227,841

31,421 Foreign exchange

(gains) losses -12,024,153

987,543

-2,075,742

-1,088,199

-150,070 Share-based

compensation 271,139

-11,636

40,228

28,592

3,943 Common control

acquisition 519,360

257,546

257,546

515,092

71,034 Changes in

operating assets and

liabilities -65,089,156

-6,084,179

-86,198,991

-92,283,170

-12,726,431 Net cash provided

by operating

activities 143,935,937

165,533,745

147,574,911

313,108,656

43,179,657



















Investing

activities:

















Purchases of

property and

equipment -30,771,557

-34,116,117

-37,617,117

-71,733,234

-9,892,465 Purchases of

intangible assets -60,215

-42,454

-309,827

-352,281

-48,582 Proceeds from

disposal of property

and equipment 2,288,823

6,973,574

7,723,107

14,696,681

2,026,765 Purchases of

investments -48,860,000





-51,370,000

-51,370,000

-7,084,247 Proceeds from

investments 506,295,349

110,300,378

61,142,806

171,443,184

23,643,096 Loan advances 94,927,368

27,302,903

48,235,746

75,538,649

10,417,256 Loan collections -200,868,160

-8,029,596

-1,945,000

-9,974,596

-1,375,560 Net cash (used in)

provided by

investing activities 322,951,608

102,388,688

25,859,715

128,248,403

17,686,263



















Financing

activities:

















Distribution to the

shareholders -40,999,458















Loan from non-

controlling interest 300,000















Repayment of

short-term

borrowings -169,100,000

-136,600,000

-17,800,000

-154,400,000

-21,292,734 Proceeds from bank

borrowings 25,300,000

117,000,000





117,000,000

16,135,038 Capital contribution

from non-controlling

interest holders -1,600,000















Net cash provided

by (used in)

financing

activities -186,099,458

-19,600,000

-17,800,000

-37,400,000

-5,157,696



















Effect of exchange

rate changes on

cash and cash

equivalents 649,388

-40,524

383,575

343,051

47,309



















Net (decrease)

increase in cash

and cash equivalents 281,437,475

248,281,909

156,018,201

404,300,110

55,755,533 Cash and cash

equivalents at the

beginning of the

period 385,452,920

734,629,202





734,629,202

101,310,000 Cash and cash

equivalents at the

end of the period 666,890,395

982,911,111

156,018,201

1,138,929,312

157,065,533

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (384,515,218)

177,327,013

24,454,513











Deduct:









Other operating income 5,043,707

14,670,917

2,023,212 Interest income and other, net 24,042,558

17,379,351

2,396,722 Gains from investment in equity

securities 21,687,584

-

- Share of gain in equity investees, net

of tax 75,125

-

- Other income, net 14,751,769

74,969,507

10,338,768











Add:









Other operating expenses 4,289,654

7,834,218

1,080,388 Other general expenses 490,619,710

15,973,584

2,202,858 Income tax expenses (benefits) (46,658,590)

50,950,083

7,026,338 Share of loss in equity investees, net

of tax -

786,883

108,516 Interest expenses 17,441,575

9,396,530

1,295,841 Depreciation and amortization 79,849,031

66,825,599

9,215,672 Losses from investment in equity

securities -

4,800,398

662,005 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 95,425,419

226,874,533

31,287,429













Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (384,515,218)

177,327,013

24,454,513











Deduct:









Government subsidies (net of 25%

tax) 1,251,065

6,671,305

920,015 Gains from investment in equity

securities (net of 25% tax) 16,265,688

-

- Other income (net of 25% tax) 11,063,827

56,227,130

7,754,076











Add:









Share-based compensation 271,139

28,592

3,943 Losses from investments in equity

securities (net of 25% tax) -

3,600,299

496,504 One-time fees and expenses 4,588,086

2,055,989

283,534 Other general expenses 490,619,710

15,973,584

2,202,858 Impairment charges and provisions

for other assets -

-

- Core net income (Non-GAAP) 82,383,137

136,087,042

18,767,261











Core net income per ADS (Non-

GAAP)









Class A ordinary share-basic and

diluted 0.80

1.33

0.18 Class B ordinary share-basic and

diluted 0.80

1.33

0.18

Hotel Operational Data



June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Total hotels in operation: 4,669 4,108 Leased and owned hotels 67 65 Franchised hotels 4,602 4,043 Total hotel rooms in operation 332,073 303,387 Leased and owned hotels 6,986 7,137 Franchised hotels 325,087 296,250 Number of cities 367 357













Quarter Ended 2022 Q1 2023Q1 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 52.6 % 62.9 % Franchised hotels 60.2 % 71.9 % Blended 60.0 % 71.7 % Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 199 229 Franchised hotels 152 166 Blended 153 167 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 105 144 Franchised hotels 91 119 Blended 92 120







Quarter Ended 2022 Q2 2023Q2 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 57.1 % 74.6 % Franchised hotels 62.3 % 77.9 % Blended 62.2 % 77.8 % Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 217 255 Franchised hotels 145 179 Blended 147 181 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 124 190 Franchised hotels 90 139 Blended 91 141



Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in

Operation

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 Mid-to-up-scale 528 438 47,347 42,338 GreenTree Eastern 201 217 22,402 23,205 Deepsleep Hotel 7 7 467 534 Gem 52 54 4,728 4,873 Gya 66 70 5,639 5,904 Vx 81 90 7,069 7,822 Urban Garden and others 121 - 7,042 - Mid-scale 2,999 2,933 233,950 229,270 GreenTree Inn 2,183 2259 180,255 181,015 GT Alliance 521 545 37,545 39,091 GreenTree Apartment 19 21 1,260 1,351 Vatica 110 108 7,969 7,813 City 118 Selected and others 166 - 6,921 - Economy hotels 1,142 737 50,776 31,779 Shell 648 737 28,030 31,779 City 118 and others 494 - 22,746 - Total 4,669 4,108 332,073 303,387

Restaurant Operational Data



June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Total restaurants in operation: 280 218 Leased and owned restaurants 146 104 Franchised restaurants 134 114 Number of cities 81 66 Da Niang Dumplings 245 182 Bellagio 35 36 Total restaurants in operation: 280 218













Quarter Ended 2022 Q1 2023Q1 ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants 170 143 Franchised restaurants 95 81 Blended 130 110 AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 51 61 Franchised restaurants 39 46 Blended 46 55 ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 8,640 8,716 Franchised restaurants 3,712 3,745 Blended 6,027 6,080







Quarter Ended 2022 Q2 2023Q2 ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants 92 142 Franchised restaurants 56 86 Blended 78 120 AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 60 61 Franchised restaurants 45 46 Blended 52 53 ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 5,505 8,657 Franchised restaurants 2,503 3,936 Blended 4,051 6,371

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2513 on June 30, 2023 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/.

[2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and the provision for bad debts, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the abovementioned definition.

[3] Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense and asset impairment/accrued bad debts but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

