Chamisal Vineyards Nominated for "American Winery of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamisal Vineyards is thrilled to announce that it has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast's prestigious Wine Star Awards for "American Winery of the Year." This year marks the 24th anniversary of the annual awards, honoring individuals and companies making outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world.

Chamisal Vineyards Logo (PRNewswire)

Chamisal is known for being the first commercial vineyard planted in the area that would later become the Edna Valley AVA. The nomination recognizes Chamisal's 50th anniversary and long history of producing acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from one of the coolest winegrowing regions in California, remaining true to its distinctive vibrant coastal influenced wine style.

"It's an honor for Chamisal to be nominated in a category that has recognized the United States' most prestigious wineries," says Head Winemaker Brianne Engles, the first woman appointed to the distinguished position in the winery's 50-year history. "This recognition further compels us to continue pioneering environmentally conscious methods to produce exceptional wines inspired by the coastal charm of San Luis Obispo."

After the iconic vineyard was one of the first in the region to become SIP (Sustainable In Practice) certified, it has gone beyond requirements to improve soil health and biodiversity by using biodynamic and regenerative farming methods. In recent years, the winery carved out a portion of their estate to farm a community vegetable garden on behalf of the San Luis Obispo Food Bank. Chamisal also recently became the first winery in the country to install a Miyawaki forest, having planted 45 species of native oak and shrubs to sequester carbon alongside its vineyard. The winery currently generates 25% of their electrical power from solar panels and is part of the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA).

Situated only five miles from the Pacific Ocean, Chamisal Vineyards experiences an especially cool and maritime-influenced climate, and has been a long-time advocate of the recently recognized San Luis Obispo Coast AVA. Since the AVA's approval in 2022, the winery was among one of the first to introduce estate wines proudly bearing the new San Luis Obispo Coast AVA on its label, providing recognition to the distinct terroir that defines this burgeoning wine region. Starting this month, Chamisal will celebrate their "American Winery of the Year" nomination with special pours and events at their idyllic tasting room that boasts gorgeous scenery, weather, and wine. For pricing, reservations and additional information, please visit www.ChamisalVineyards.com.

About Chamisal Vineyards

Chamisal was the first vineyard planted in 1973 in what would later become the Edna Valley AVA. Located just outside the city of San Luis Obispo, California, the winery specializes in handcrafted Chardonnay and Pinot Noir that express the wild and inspiring beauty of its 82-acre estate vineyard situated five miles from the Pacific Ocean. The winery has long been at the forefront of sustainability efforts in the region and has recently shifted towards organic and biodynamic practices to improve soil health and biodiversity of the estate. The winery has introduced numerous regenerative agricultural measures, including the installation of a Miyawaki forest to sequester carbon and a community vegetable garden that is farmed on behalf of the San Luis Obispo Food Bank. Chamisal Vineyards boasts a perfect trifecta of gorgeous scenery, weather and wine with year-round events for SLO locals and visitors alike to sip and savor. The winery is located at 7525 Orcutt Rd in San Luis Obispo, CA.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group (OTCQB: CWGL) represents a collection of luxury wine brands from seven estate-based, boutique wineries located in the finest winegrowing regions of California, Oregon and Washington. Established in 1991, Napa Valley-based Crimson Wine Group has assembled a portfolio of highly acclaimed producers, including Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, CA), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, CA), Chamisal Vineyards & Malene Winery (San Luis Obispo, CA), Archery Summit (Willamette Valley, OR), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, WA), and Double Canyon (Horse Heaven Hills, WA). All wines are sold Direct to Consumer and Wholesale distribution in the United States along with 30 export countries. Crimson Wine Group is a member of the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) initiative, along with 25 other global wineries, committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To learn more, please visit www.crimsonwinegroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

QUINN PR

cwg@quinn.pr

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chamisal Vineyards