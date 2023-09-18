Allergan Aesthetics Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study of OnabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX® Cosmetic) for the Treatment of Platysma Prominence

–All primary and secondary endpoints were met for second Phase 3 study (M21-310) and results were consistent with findings from first Phase 3 study (M21-309).

–Results support onabotulinumtoxinA as a potential treatment option for moderate to severe platysma prominence.

–Data will be included as part of an upcoming U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory submission expected near the end of the year. If approved, onabotulinumtoxinA will be the first and only neurotoxin for this indication.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced positive topline results from the second of three Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX® Cosmetic) for the treatment of moderate to severe platysma prominence associated with platysma muscle activity (M21-310). Platysma prominence is an aesthetically unappealing disruption to the neck, jawline and lower face that is attributed to contraction of the platysma muscle,1 a superficial, flat muscle in the lower face and neck.

"We are encouraged by these results, which demonstrated a significant reduction in the unwanted appearance of vertical band prominence on the neck and jawline," said Darin Messina, Ph.D., senior vice president, aesthetics R&D, AbbVie. "These results provide strong evidence in support of onabotulinumtoxinA as a potential treatment option for platysma prominence and once approved, will expand our neurotoxin portfolio into the lower face segment."

The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated the safety and efficacy of a single treatment of onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX® Cosmetic) versus placebo in 426 adult subjects with moderate to severe platysma prominence. The primary endpoint was met, demonstrating statistical significance for improvement with onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX® Cosmetic) versus placebo (p<0.0001) for the improvement in appearance of platysma prominence from baseline (based on both investigator and subject assessment). All secondary endpoints were met, as measured by multiple validated, proprietary patient-reported outcome (PRO) instruments assessing how bothered subjects are by the appearance of platysma prominence, psychosocial impact, treatment expectations and treatment satisfaction from the subject perspective.

Treatment-emergent adverse events for onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX® Cosmetic) were generally mild and consistent with known pharmacological effects of onabotulinumtoxinA and medical literature. OnabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX® Cosmetic) has a well-established safety profile and no new safety signals were observed. Results were consistent with topline results from the first Phase 3 study (M21-309), announced in April 2023.

"Platysma prominence occurs as part of the natural aging process and patients need non-invasive treatment options for the appearance of the lower face and neck and to help improve symmetry between the upper and lower face," said Sachin Shridharani, MD, FACS, lead clinical investigator for the M21-310 study. "Treatment with a proven neurotoxin may help relax the platysma muscle and thus reduce the appearance of vertical neck bands and improve jawline definition."

Additional study results will be submitted for presentation at future medical meetings. A Phase 3 open-label extension study is ongoing, with results expected later this year. Allergan Aesthetics will include data from the full Phase 3 study program as part of an upcoming U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory submission expected near the end of the year.

About Platysma Prominence

Platysma prominence is an aesthetically unappealing disruption to the neck, jawline and lower face that is attributed to contraction of the platysma muscle,1 a superficial, flat muscle in the lower face and neck, which contributes to the formation of facial expressions.2 In addition to vertical muscular bands, the contraction of the platysma muscle can lead to the formation of horizontal lines below the mandible and chin, blunting the jawline.1,2 While a sign of aging neck, platysma prominence may become visible at a younger age in some patients.1 Current treatment options include surgical approaches such as lower rhytidectomy (neck lift) and platysmaplasty.1

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

Indications

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is indicated in adult patients for the temporary improvement in the appearance of:

- Moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity

- Moderate to severe lateral canthal lines associated with orbicularis oculi activity

- Moderate to severe forehead lines associated with frontalis activity

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION, INCLUDING BOXED WARNING

WARNING: DISTANT SPREAD OF TOXIN EFFECT



Postmarketing reports indicate that the effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic and all botulinum toxin products may spread from the area of injection to produce symptoms consistent with botulinum toxin effects. These may include asthenia, generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphagia, dysphonia, dysarthria, urinary incontinence, and breathing difficulties. These symptoms have been reported hours to weeks after injection. Swallowing and breathing difficulties can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. The risk of symptoms is probably greatest in children treated for spasticity, but symptoms can also occur in adults treated for spasticity and other conditions, particularly in those patients who have an underlying condition that would predispose them to these symptoms. In unapproved uses and approved indications, cases of spread of effect have been reported at doses comparable to those used to treat cervical dystonia and spasticity and at lower doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

BOTOX® Cosmetic is contraindicated in the presence of infection at the proposed injection site(s) and in individuals with known hypersensitivity to any botulinum toxin preparation or to any of the components in the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Lack of Interchangeability Between Botulinum Toxin Products

The potency units of BOTOX® Cosmetic are specific to the preparation and assay method utilized. They are not interchangeable with other preparations of botulinum toxin products and, therefore, units of biological activity of BOTOX® Cosmetic cannot be compared to nor converted into units of any other botulinum toxin products assessed with any other specific assay method.

Spread of Toxin Effect

Please refer to Boxed Warning for Distant Spread of Toxin Effect.

No definitive serious adverse event reports of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of BOTOX® Cosmetic at the labeled dose of 20 Units (for glabellar lines), 24 Units (for lateral canthal lines), 40 Units (for forehead lines with glabellar lines), 44 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines and glabellar lines), and 64 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines, glabellar lines, and forehead lines) have been reported. Patients or caregivers should be advised to seek immediate medical care if swallowing, speech, or respiratory disorders occur.

Serious Adverse Reactions With Unapproved Use

Serious adverse reactions, including excessive weakness, dysphagia, and aspiration pneumonia, with some adverse reactions associated with fatal outcomes, have been reported in patients who received BOTOX® injections for unapproved uses. In these cases, the adverse reactions were not necessarily related to distant spread of toxin, but may have resulted from the administration of BOTOX® to the site of injection and/or adjacent structures. In several of the cases, patients had pre-existing dysphagia or other significant disabilities. There is insufficient information to identify factors associated with an increased risk for adverse reactions associated with the unapproved uses of BOTOX®. The safety and effectiveness of BOTOX® for unapproved uses have not been established.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Serious and/or immediate hypersensitivity reactions have been reported. These reactions include anaphylaxis, serum sickness, urticaria, soft-tissue edema, and dyspnea. If such reactions occur, further injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic should be discontinued and appropriate medical therapy immediately instituted. One fatal case of anaphylaxis has been reported in which lidocaine was used as the diluent and, consequently, the causal agent cannot be reliably determined.

Cardiovascular System

There have been reports following administration of BOTOX® of adverse events involving the cardiovascular system, including arrhythmia and myocardial infarction, some with fatal outcomes. Some of these patients had risk factors including pre-existing cardiovascular disease. Use caution when administering to patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease.

Increased Risk of Clinically Significant Effects With Pre-existing Neuromuscular Disorders

Individuals with peripheral motor neuropathic diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or neuromuscular junction disorders (eg, myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome) should be monitored when given botulinum toxin. Patients with neuromuscular disorders may be at increased risk of clinically significant effects including generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphonia, dysarthria, severe dysphagia, and respiratory compromise from onabotulinumtoxinA (see Warnings and Precautions).

Dysphagia and Breathing Difficulties

Treatment with BOTOX® and other botulinum toxin products can result in swallowing or breathing difficulties. Patients with pre-existing swallowing or breathing difficulties may be more susceptible to these complications. In most cases, this is a consequence of weakening of muscles in the area of injection that are involved in breathing or oropharyngeal muscles that control swallowing or breathing (see Boxed Warning).

Pre-existing Conditions at the Injection Site

Caution should be used when BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment is used in the presence of inflammation at the proposed injection site(s) or when excessive weakness or atrophy is present in the target muscle(s).

Dry Eye in Patients Treated With BOTOX® Cosmetic

There have been reports of dry eye associated with BOTOX® Cosmetic injection in or near the orbicularis oculi muscle. If symptoms of dry eye (eg, eye irritation, photophobia, or visual changes) persist, consider referring patients to an ophthalmologist.

Human Albumin and Transmission of Viral Diseases

This product contains albumin, a derivative of human blood. Based on effective donor screening and product manufacturing processes, it carries an extremely remote risk for transmission of viral diseases and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD). There is a theoretical risk for transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), but if that risk actually exists, the risk of transmission would also be considered extremely remote. No cases of transmission of viral diseases, CJD or vCJD have ever been identified for licensed albumin or albumin contained in other licensed products.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for glabellar lines were eyelid ptosis (3%), facial pain (1%), facial paresis (1%), and muscular weakness (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reaction following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for lateral canthal lines was eyelid edema (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for forehead lines with glabellar lines were headache (9%), brow ptosis (2%), and eyelid ptosis (2%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Co-administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic and aminoglycosides or other agents interfering with neuromuscular transmission (eg, curare-like compounds) should only be performed with caution as the effect of the toxin may be potentiated. Use of anticholinergic drugs after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic may potentiate systemic anticholinergic effects.

The effect of administering different botulinum neurotoxin products at the same time or within several months of each other is unknown. Excessive neuromuscular weakness may be exacerbated by administration of another botulinum toxin prior to the resolution of the effects of a previously administered botulinum toxin.

Excessive weakness may also be exaggerated by administration of a muscle relaxant before or after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

There are no studies or adequate data from postmarketing surveillance on the developmental risk associated with use of BOTOX® Cosmetic in pregnant women. There are no data on the presence of BOTOX® Cosmetic in human or animal milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning.

