15 Years of Development and Construction of China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City: From Salt-Alkali Wasteland to Green New City

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City (hereinafter referred to as the "Eco-City") is a significant cooperative project between the governments of China and Singapore. It is also the world's first eco-city developed through intergovernmental collaboration, with construction commencing on September 28, 2008. Over the past fifteen years, with joint efforts from both China and Singapore, the Eco-City has become a thriving and sustainable home on the once salt-alkali wasteland.

The Eco-City has firmly established an ecological value system of respecting nature, expanding green development, and pursuing economic growth. After 15 years of development and construction, it has seen a built-up area of 22 square kilometers, a green coverage area of 11 million square meters, and the proportion of nearshore waters with excellent water quality reaching 100%, earning it the National Practical Innovation Base for Turning Lush Mountains and Lucid Waters into Gold and Silver and an Exemplary Case of a "Beautiful Bay". Furthermore, it has constructed the zero-carbon smart energy town, promoted the use of prefabricated and passive buildings, and attracted institutions involved in green building materials, equipment manufacturing, and design consulting, thereby forming a complete upstream, midstream, and downstream industry chain and witnessing an annual revenue of over RMB15 billion, according to China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Administrative Committee.

The Eco-City has firmly grasped the direction of building a modern industrial system, resulting in dominant industrial clusters such as intelligent technology services, cultural and health tourism, and green building and development. It has seen the number of market entities exceeding 28,000, with the proportion of industrial tax revenue reaching 76%. The Eco-City has attracted a number of prestigious institutions and high-quality projects, including China Nuclear Industry University and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, with over 40% of investments coming from Beijing's enterprises.

The Eco-City has deeply embraced the development philosophy of putting people first to persistently ensure and improve people's livelihoods while continuously enhancing their sense of happiness, fulfillment, and security. The resident population in the region has exceeded 130,000, with the number of students in schools and kindergartens reaching 35,000, which shows the growing attractiveness and influence of the city.

In terms of education, the Eco-City has introduced high-quality educational resources such as Tianjin Nankai High School and Tianjin Foreign Languages School affiliated to Tianjin Foreign Studies University. In the fields of healthcare services, it has made dedicated efforts to attract renowned hospitals and doctors while continuously optimizing healthcare resources.

