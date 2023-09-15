Football Legend Chad "OchoCinco" Johnson Tapped as Ambassador for Season Four of the HBCU Esports League

Furthering its Mission to Future-Proof Diversity in Gaming, Cxmmunity Media's HBCU Esports League Will Offer $170K in Prize Pools Towards Student Scholarships

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cxmmunity Media , a Black-owned media technology company dedicated to future-proofing minority representation and equity in the gaming industry, announces the fourth season of its annual HBCU Esports League kicking off on Sunday, September 17th. Football legend, Chad "OchoCinco'' Johnson joins the ranks this season as the league's ambassador with additional surprise guest appearances slated by some of the biggest names in gaming culture throughout its duration. Verizon, Discover, MTN Dew and Hot Pockets also return as continued brand partners and champions of Cxmmunity Media's mission to future-proof diversity in gaming.

"I'm excited to be working with the HBCU Esports League and help them grow to new heights in their fourth season, " says Chad "OchoCinco'' Johnson. "Gaming has always been a passion of mine and I wanted to support Cxmmunity Media's mission to diversify the gaming industry."

Touted as the #1 culture & lifestyle gaming and entertainment show on Twitch, the HBCU Esports League will convene promising student gamers from 15 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to go head-to-head in a series of tournaments for a chance at $170,000 in prize pools towards scholarships.

This season will include student competitors from Howard University, North Carolina A&T, Wilberforce University, Morehouse College, Florida Memorial University, Alabama A&M, Benedict College, Claflin University, Delaware State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Southern University and Texas Southern University.

"We are excited to see the continuous growth and reach of the HBCU Esports league as we work towards driving inclusion forward in esports, while providing an entertaining experience for all to enjoy," says Cxmmunity Media Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Johnson. "Each new season is a constant reminder of the importance of fueling Black communities of gaming hopefuls with the resources and opportunities to chart a path towards professional advancement in the industry."

Despite 83% of Black teens identifying as gamers, Black professionals are vastly underrepresented in the gaming category, comprising only 4% of the industry. Since launching in 2021, Cxmmunity Media has made significant strides in uniting brands and the industry at large to help change this, and provide Black gamers with the platform, exposure, and resources to monetize in gaming. To date, Cxmmunity Media has donated $1.3M towards scholarships for HBCU students through tournament prize pools, engaged more than 600 Black gamers and 40 HBCUs, and has provided internships in the gaming industry to more than 20 HBCU students.

"For the past three seasons, we've been able to illustrate how culture plays a vital role in the future and longevity of gaming," says Chris Peay, Chief Marketing Officer for Cxmmunity Media. "We're thrilled to continue to be a conduit for brands and people of influence to join in our mission to future-proof diversity in the industry."

Season four of the HBCU Esports League can be streamed on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/cxmmunity with the Fall term culminating with the return of Discover Bowl on December 17th. Stay tuned for additional details and more announcements from the HBCU Esports League by following from Cxmmunity Media @cxmmunity.co and the HBCU Esports League @hbcuesports.gg on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

About Cxmmunity Media

Cxmmunity Media is a collaborative team of innovative thinkers and doers dedicated to future-proofing diversity and equity in gaming through strategic partnerships, philanthropy, and entertainment. Founded in 2021, Cxmmunity Media is on a mission to increase minority representation in the industry by investing in the education, economic advancement, and visibility of gamers of color. As a pathway to leveling the playing field for Black gamers, Cxmmunity Media created the HBCU Esports League, one of few Black-owned sports leagues, providing students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities a safe space to compete and monetize in esports.

