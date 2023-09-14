EY celebrates the 23 founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2023

Class features entrepreneurs with scalable companies across nine industries

Winners leverage technology to create efficiencies, solve problems and meet needs with a focus on social good, across health and wellness, consumer products, legal services, retail and more

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) is proud to announce the 23 founders from 20 companies who were selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America (Winning Women) Class of 2023. Now in its 16th year, the program identifies talented entrepreneurs with scalable companies in the United States and Canada and connects them with the networks and resources they need to accelerate growth and scale their businesses. Participants receive customized executive education, introductions and access to the Winning Women community around the world, as well as the entirety of the EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem, including members of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® and EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) programs.

"At EY, we believe that a rising tide lifts all boats, so the success of women impacts the success of every business."

"Women founders contribute trillions to the US economy, and studies have shown that when women are empowered, the economy grows," said EY Americas Industry and Solutions Leader Cheryl Grise, who also serves as the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Program Executive Sponsor. "At EY, we believe that a rising tide lifts all boats, so the success of women impacts the success of every business," said Grise. "Over the last 16 years, the Winning Women program has intentionally addressed societal gender-based challenges that often confront women entrepreneurs by providing these phenomenally talented businesspeople with greater access, guidance and knowledge, which are the tools they need to continue to break the mold, inspire innovation and be shamelessly ambitious. I welcome these women to the fold and look forward to seeing them do even bigger and greater things."

Members of the Winning Women Class of 2023 have ambition, creativity and a desire to build a better world in common. They are tackling problems from inclusivity, to offering healthier products and food, to solving for complex health care issues. Others are bringing to the table innovative solutions in supply chain, data management, marketing and more. The founders selected for the program display unparalleled ingenuity, business prowess, ambition in crafting solutions and a formidable can-do attitude that allowed them to break from the pack of their peers to stand out.

"2023 has been filled with many economic ups and downs – from geopolitical unrest, to interrupted supply chains, to inflation – there has been plenty to make consumers tighten their belts" said Maranda Bruckner, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Program Leader. "I applaud these business leaders for not only surviving these challenges, but exceeding growth and profit expectations when others did not. They are outstanding examples of being unstoppable and shifting entire industries. We are excited to have them in the program, and deeply congratulate them on this recognition."

The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America program serves women business owners who are founding CEOs of any US or Canadian privately held company. Company revenues typically range from at least $2m to $30m annually. The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program participants become part of a global peer community, which includes more than 900 entrepreneurs in 55 countries and on every continent.

"Every year, I am so pleased to welcome the newest class of the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America program, who are not only incredible leaders in their organizations but also in their communities," said Lee Henderson, Americas EY Private Leader. "It is an honor to provide these best-in-class founders with resources and access to EY's vast entrepreneurial ecosystem to help them scale, attract talent and disrupt industries. I am always excited to see where these entrepreneurs go next. I already know it's only up from here."

The Class of 2023 will be officially recognized in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious events for ambitious, high-growth, market-leading business leaders.

A list of the members of the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Class of 2023, including their geographic locations and information about the companies they lead, can be found here.

