WiMi Developed Attribute Key Access Control Technology

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that a new technology called attribute key access control (AKAC) has been developed. This technology will provide a new solution for data security and flexible access control. The technology is an innovative advancement in attribute-based encryption (ABE) that brings unprecedented flexibility, fine-grained control, and high performance to access control.

WiMi's AKAC technology is a further development of ABE, which employs a novel access control approach that combines the association of attributes and keys to provide more flexible and fine-grained data access control for users. In the AKAC, it is first necessary to define various attributes, which can be features describing the user's identity, role, geographic location, and so on. Then, the system associates these attributes with an access policy for the data and decides whether to allow access and decrypt the data based on the attributes possessed by the user. The AKAC allows combining multiple attributes in an access policy and using Boolean logic to perform logical operations on these attributes to realize complex access rules.

The core of AKAC is the generation and management of attribute keys. The system dynamically generates attribute keys based on user attributes and access policies instead of fixed role keys. In this way, even if the user's attributes change, such as position adjustment or authority change, the system can instantly update the attribute key to ensure real-time and accurate access control.

WiMi's AKAC technology brings many advantages as an innovative access control mechanism:

Flexible fine-grained access control: AKAC allows access rights to be defined based on user-specific attributes, realizing flexible fine-grained access control. Users can set access policies based on different combinations of attributes to ensure that only users who meet specific conditions can decrypt and access data. This allows access control to be better adapted to different application scenarios and provides personalized access rights.

Data owner control: AKAC technology empowers data owners to directly control the access policies and encryption methods for their data. Data owners can set different access rights for different users or groups of users according to actual needs, without relying on other centralized access control mechanisms. This enables data owners to better protect sensitive information and private data, ensuring data security and integrity.

Reduce the risk of data leakage: Since AKAC realizes fine-grained access control, only users who meet specific conditions can decrypt and access the data. Even if the data is accessed by unauthorized users, since they cannot decrypt the data, they cannot understand and utilize the data, reducing the risk of data leakage.

Applicable to diverse scenarios: AKAC applies to a variety of scenarios, including cloud computing, IoT, healthcare, and other fields. Whether it is a large-scale cloud storage system or a resource-constrained IoT device, AKAC technology can provide a flexible, efficient, and secure access control solution.

Repeated attribute optimization: AKAC technology employs a repeated attribute optimization algorithm, which reduces the cipher text length and computational cost by combining multiple evaluations of repeated attributes, improving the performance and efficiency of the system.

The scheme has been analyzed for security and performance, and the results show that the proposed architecture can achieve its goal, i.e., to achieve the required security with low communication overhead and computational cost for resource-constrained devices. This optimized scheme is expected to be widely used in IoT for more efficient and secure access control mechanisms.

The successful development of WiMi's AKAC technology brings a brand new solution to the access control field. The flexibility, fine-grained control, and efficient performance of this technology will provide more secure and reliable data access control mechanisms for various industries. The application of AKAC technology will bring a far-reaching impact on cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other fields, and promote the further development of the entire information technology field. Meanwhile, it marks WiMi's significant progress in the field of data security and access control. The company will continue to devote itself to the innovation and development of the technology and provide customers and industries with more high-quality and secure solutions. At the same time, the Company will also strengthen cooperation with partners in various industries to jointly promote the application and dissemination of the technology, and contribute to building a digitalized and intelligent future world.

