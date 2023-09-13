Vector Unveils New Features to Its Revolutionary Valence Fund Accounting Software Tool

Innovative GP and Investor Portals bring enhanced efficiency and insights.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector, a leading provider of modern fund administration services for closed-end alternative investment firms, today announced significant updates to Valence, its revolutionary fund accounting software. These updates mark a large stride forward in reshaping fund administration and responding to the growing demand for real-time data to support the alternative asset industry's administration and reporting needs.

With a commitment to delivering top-tier technology and integrated fund services, Vector is equipping its team and clients with cutting-edge tools and insights. The latest Valence release introduces innovative GP and Investor Portals, seamlessly integrating technology to ensure Vector's clients receive unparalleled support.

"The enhancements to Valence reflect our ongoing mission to streamline processes and offer our clients the most effective tools available," said Molly Yakubian, Vector Managing Partner and CEO. "Our technology is a catalyst for our team members' success and our clients' peace of mind. The new GP and Investor Portals empower our clients and their investors with advanced insights, enabling them to navigate fund data with unparalleled precision."

The GP Portal includes a dedicated login for Vector's clients to access fund data in a new seamless dashboard, while the Investor Portal has a revamped interface and visuals that provide enhanced access to fund metrics.

The GP Portal offers:

A dynamic dashboard with a comprehensive view of fund metrics spanning single or multiple entities;

Easy to access, visual insights into data such as commitments, percent funded to amount funded, DPI, NAV and IRR;

The ability to customize data by selecting and manipulating entities to include information for a specific fund or multiple funds;

Greater visibility into investors by viewing commitments alongside key fund metrics;

Access to entity details managed by Vector, including names, vintage, commitments, contributions, funded DPI, NAV and more;

A historical view of fund statistics through snapshots that align with specific reporting periods;

Investor-related details for each entity, including names, commitments, commitment percentage, funded amounts, funded percentages and NAV.

The Investor Portal offers:

A personalized investor experience with the power to select investors and entities and, for contacts connected to multiple Vector clients and/or entities, a single login granting access to all associated funds;

An overview of commitments, featuring percent funded and remaining across singular or multiple entities;

Seamless access to key metrics, including NAV and distributions;

The ability to drive visuals through investor and entity selections for an efficient view of capital calls, capital account statements and distributions;

A personalized user experience that allows investors to toggle between light and dark modes for a custom interface that continues across subsequent logins.

To learn more about Valence and to request a demo, visit VectorAIS/Valence.com.

About Vector

Vector is a premier fund administrator for closed-end alternative investment vehicles. Combining cutting-edge technology, top-tier talent, and innovative workflows, Vector offers comprehensive integrated fund services for PE and VC funds. Learn more at VectorAIS.com.

