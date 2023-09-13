Subtle Medical Awarded $2.3M SBIR Grant to Expand Innovation in AI-powered Synthetic Imaging

Subtle's growing suite of imaging solutions is poised to set new industry standards by redefining the speed and quality of MRI imaging

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical was awarded a federal SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to expand their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software solution, SubtleSYNTH™ , which uses deep learning (DL) to synthesize Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) contrasts from already-acquired contrasts. The software is currently FDA-pending for use in the spine, and the recently awarded grant will allow for further expansion to improve brain imaging with entire exam data. By using more data to enable even better quality and faster images, Subtle's suite of imaging solutions will redefine what's possible for the speed and quality of MRI imaging.

Spine STIR exam synthesized by SubtleSYNTH AI at 100% acceleration reducing the scan time from 3min 57sec to zero. (PRNewswire)

SubtleSYNTH was superior in image quality or diagnostically equivalent to the acquired STIR at 100% acceleration=0 min.

Research recently published in JACR showed that STIR spine images synthesized with SubtleSYNTH's DL technology were superior in image quality and diagnostically equivalent to the conventionally acquired STIR, even at 100% acceleration. By reducing acquisition time for these common MRI sequences down to zero, SubtleSYNTH will be a tool imaging institutions can use both to improve image quality and increase their throughput and operational efficiency. Added benefits are the software's potential to minimize rescans due to motion artifacts, reducing the burden on radiologists and technologists and improving patient care. Future commercial releases will cover additional anatomy.

SubtleSYNTH is complementary to Subtle's FDA-cleared SubtleMR™ software, which enables accelerated image acquisition for most MRI procedures on any vendor or model of scanner. When combined, SubtleSYNTH and SubtleMR have shown the potential to enable a time savings upwards to 70% and beyond. Register for the upcoming webinar to learn more.

"As our company continues to evolve, we're focused on delivering an innovative pipeline of products that revolutionizes the speed and quality of medical imaging, while also streamlining complex workflows for technologists and radiologists," said Enhao Gong, PhD, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer. "This sets new benchmarks and unprecedented standards for the industry. We're deeply grateful for the NIH's endorsement and financial support, and are looking forward to bringing this cutting-edge AI technology into clinical practice."

"Prepare to witness a paradigm shift in MRI imaging with Subtle's upcoming product releases," said Ajit Shakaranarayanan, Chief Product Officer. "We're transcending limits and continuously innovating with new imaging solutions. These tools will deliver unprecedented speed and precision, redefining the standards for MRI."

This is the third NIH SBIR grant Subtle Medical has been awarded. The first was for SubtleGAD™ , an AI-based software using deep learning to drastically reduce contrast dosage needed during contrast-enhanced MRI exams. The second award was for SubtleIR™ , which uses deep learning to provide a 4-8x radiation dosage reduction in fluoroscopy exams. Subtle continues to expand product lines in an effort to build a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions that support all imaging needs, from accelerated and low dose imaging, to tackling complex workflow solutions. Meet with us at this year's RSNA to learn more.

Subtle Medical's SubtleSYNTH™ research is supported by the National Institutes Of Health under Award Number R44MH135725. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. SubtleSYNTH™ is an investigational product and is limited by federal law to investigational use. To learn more, please contact sales@subtlemedical.com .

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical is a leading global provider of AI-powered technology for faster, safer and smarter medical imaging. It has been named a CB Insights GenAI 50 company and two time CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company. The company's cutting-edge solutions optimize imaging workflows, improving productivity and patient experience. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical aims to revolutionize medical imaging and transform the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

Head of Marketing

+1 501-766-2662

anna@subtlemedical.com

(PRNewsfoto/Subtle Medical, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.