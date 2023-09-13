PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE (PWHL) ANNOUNCES CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION AS FIRST FOUNDING PARTNER

Canadian Tire Corporation joins the PWHL with a landmark multi-year agreement

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced a multi-year agreement with Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), naming the industry-leading retailer the League's first Founding Partner. This collaboration includes sponsorship of the League's Inaugural Draft – where 90 of the best women's hockey players in the world will be selected by PWHL teams on September 18 in Toronto.

"Canadian Tire Corporation is raising the bar for investment in our sport and making history as the PWHL's first Founding Partner," said Stan Kasten, a PWHL Board of Directors member. "Their support signifies a pivotal moment in our growth as we shape the future of women's hockey and champion equality and empowerment together through our sport."

"Working with Canadian Tire Corporation, I have seen how committed they are to gender equity in sport and have experienced that commitment first-hand through my partnership over the past few years," states Sarah Nurse, a Forward with PWHL Toronto. "Through numerous conversations with their key leaders, it has always been clear that they were committed to supporting a women's hockey league. It is no surprise that CTC is an inaugural partner now that we have launched the PWHL. With our shared values and vision, I know that CTC will continue to put women's hockey at the forefront."

Canadian Tire Corporation is one of women's hockey's foremost partners. They have taken the lead by committing to allocate a minimum of 50% of their sponsorship dollars towards women's professional sports by 2026 through their Women's Sports Initiative (WSI). This initiative also includes a dedicated media fund to amplify the visibility of women's sports across top broadcast, digital and social platforms, all of which are a vital part of this partnership deal. As Canada's store, CTC has long focused its retail business on supporting and equipping hockey players at all levels through its Canadian Tire, Pro Hockey Life, SportChek, Hockey Experts and Sports Experts stores and Sherwood, their Owned Brand of hockey equipment.

Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation, expressed pride in being a Founding Partner of the Professional Women's Hockey League. "This furthers our longstanding commitment to advancing gender equity and inclusion in sport from grassroots to professional arenas. This endeavour reflects CTC's dedication to enhancing communities and fulfilling our brand purpose of making life in Canada better," he said.

The PWHL was officially introduced on August 29 with a foundational announcement naming its six markets in Canada and the United States, including Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, as well as Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and the New York City area. The League is supported by business and philanthropic leaders Mark and Kimbra Walter and is led by a Board of Directors that includes sports icon Billie Jean King, sports executive Ilana Kloss, Los Angeles Dodgers President Stan Kasten, and Dodgers Senior Vice President of Business Strategy Royce Cohen. The inaugural PWHL season begins in January 2024.

