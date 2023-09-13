Curiox Biosystems to Advance Next-Generation Cancer Cell Therapies Through Collaboration with Leading Cancer Researcher

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiox Biosystems, a global leader in providing innovative and automated sample preparation solutions for accurate and reproducible cell analysis, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Dr. Marco Ruella, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), to support efforts in the development of next-generation cancer cell therapies.

We are collaborating to advance therapeutic development through accurate and reproducible cell analytics.

The collaboration will focus on leveraging Curiox Biosystems' next-generation sample preparation platform alongside Dr. Ruella's pioneering expertise in cell and gene therapies to establish improved metrics of cellular analysis.

"We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Dr. Ruella and Penn," stated the Leadership Team of Curiox Biosystems. "We are collaborating to advance therapeutic development in the field of cell therapy through automation that provides accurate and reproducible cell analytics."

Dr. Marco Ruella, an internationally recognized expert in cellular immunotherapies, brings his extensive experience in the development of innovative treatments, such as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CART) to this collaboration. His deep experience, including with industry collaborations, will be instrumental in this partnership to advance automated cell sample preparation in cell and gene therapy workflows.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Marco Ruella and Penn to establish a collaboration around Curiox's automated cell sample preparation platform," said Dr. Namyong Kim, CEO of Curiox Biosystems. "With this partnership we aspire to improve cell therapies by automating critical steps in the workflow which we hope will ultimately benefit patients worldwide."

About Curiox Biosystems, Inc.

Next-generation therapies deserve next-generation sample prep solutions. Curiox has brought together surface chemistry and instrumentation expertise to overcome critical challenges slowing the pace of life-science research. By focusing on common assay steps and workflows where miniaturization and automation are currently underutilized, the company has developed innovative technologies that simultaneously improve both productivity and data quality, accelerating the pace of therapeutic development.

