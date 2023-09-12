Canon Introduces CR-N100 PTZ Camera, Controller, and Cine Lens Line; More Info at B&H

Canon has released the new CR-N100 4K PTZ camera, a remote IP camera controller, and a line of RF-mount cinema lenses

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share the announcement of Canon, which include the CN-R Cinema RF-Mount Prime Lens line, the CR-N100 4K PTZ Remote Camera in either black or white, and the RC-IP1000 remote Camera Controller. The advanced cine primes feature native RF-mounts, full communication, 8K support, and they cover full-frame sensors to bring cinema-quality imagery to your kit. Rev up your remote-controlled camera setup with the CR-N100 cameras for your 4K production with 20x optical zoom, tally, and precise movements, and they can be controlled remotely by the sophisticated RC-IP1000 controller.

Canon RC-IP1000 Advanced PTZ Controller

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1786698-REG/canon_6529c001_rc_ip1000_advanced_ptz_controller.html

Key Features

Control up to 200 PTZ Cameras via IP

Operates with Canon XC Protocol, RS-422

7" Touchscreen Display Shows 9 Cameras

Up to 4K60 12G-SDI In/Out, HDMI Output

42 Buttons, 14 Dials, 66 LEDs

Precision Pan/Tilt Joystick, Zoom Rocker

Touch AF, Adjust Pan/Tilt/Zoom Speed

CN-R RF-Mount Cine Lens Line

The full line of seven full-frame CN-R primes includes 14mm T3.1, 20mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 50mm T1.3, 85mm T1.3, and 135mm T2.2 RF-mount lenses. These new primes feature native RF-mount communication while also remaining fully manual. The very fast T-stops provide shallow depth of field for cinematic bokeh, and their high-quality glass supports peripheral illumination, corrects for chromatic aberration, and offers distortion correction for a sharp, edge-to-edge image. When used on supported cameras, the lenses use a dual-pixel focus guide and can handle up to 8K with HDR.

The lenses share the same standard front diameter of 114mm to interchange them easily on your rig. They also have 300° of focus rotation, glow-in-the-dark markings, and each of them (except for the 14mm) features 105mm filter threads so you can also use filters with the same threads on all the lenses.

CR-N100 PTZ Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1786696-REG/canon_6527c001_cr_n100_4k_ndi_ptz.html

Key Features

Capture up to UHD 4K30 / 1080p60 Video

8.29MP 1/2.3" CMOS Sensor with Hybrid AF

HDMI, IP & USB-C Video Output

20x Optical, 20x Digital Zoom, AWB

Optical Image Stabilization

Built-In NDI|HX, SRT, PoE+ Support

3.5mm Audio Input, AC Adapter Included

Canon DIG!C DV6 Processor

IP, RS-422, IR, and Wi-Fi Control

Works with Canon Software & Controllers

Canon has already proven that PTZ cameras are not just for conference rooms. The CR-N100 sports resolutions up to 4K30 and can slip right into your 4K broadcast, reality show, event, or digital film production with ease. The camera's lens features 20x optical zoom and optical image stabilization, and the CMOS sensor supports advanced hybrid autofocus to keep your images sharp from wide or telephoto perspectives. It outputs up to 4K30 or 1080p60 video over HDMI or IP, and it supports NDI|HX and SRT built right into the camera for wide streaming compatibility. It can also be used as a webcam for video conferencing and vlogging using its fast USB-C 3.0 output.

The movements are smooth and silent, thanks to an advanced drive mechanism, and its tally light on the front is handy for multi-camera setups. The camera is controlled remotely over IP with RCP controllers like the RC-IP100 or the new RC-IP1000, and it also supports serial, Wi-Fi, and IR control. Other great features include a 3.5mm mic input to add external audio to your stream, it can support add-on applications such as auto-tracking, and it can be powered using a power supply or via PoE+ to save multiple cable runs.

A significant update of the RC-IP100, the advanced RC-IP1000 provides Canon XC remote control over IP of up to 200 Canon cameras such as the new CR-N100, and its expanded interface provides many additional controls. It can also support up to five cameras via Canon's NU serial protocol. The 7" touchscreen display is now flanked by 42 buttons, 14 dials, a zoom rocker, a joystick, and 66 LEDs to manage pan, tilt, and zoom movements, offering intuitive control to a single operator. The screen can show up to nine camera views, set individual and group functions, and it can even display the camera's OSD menu with compatible models.

The controller supports up to 4K60 input via 12G-SDI from a variety of sources for output via HDMI to send to switchers or additional displays. It can be powered using a 4-pin power input, or like the CR-N100, it can be powered via PoE+ to save cable runs.

For more information about the new Canon PTZ camera, controller, and RF cine lens line, including additional features, specs, and highlights, be sure to check out the detailed product pages and Explora blog.

Canon new PTZ Camera and Camera-controller and RF Mount Cinema Lenses

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/canons-new-ptz-camera-camera-controller-and-rf-mount-cinema-lenses

YouTube Video First Look

Canon new PTZ Camera and Camera-controller and RF Mount Cinema Lenses

https://youtu.be/Y9oi6LOF72Q

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Canon has given a major boost to their cinema lens lineup with a full set of seven full-frame CN-R primes: 14mm T3.1, 20mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 50mm T1.3, 85mm T1.3, and 135mm T2.2 RF-mount lenses. These new primes feature native RF-mount communication while also remaining a fully manual lens. The fast apertures provide a shallow depth of field for a cinematic bokeh, and their high-quality glass supports peripheral illumination, chromatic aberration, and distortion correction (PRNewswire)

B&H Celebrates 50 Years!For half a century B&H has helped you bring your creative visions to life.Join us as we look forward to supporting creative excellence for the next 50 years and beyond. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo