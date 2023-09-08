Acacium Group acquires SUMO Medical Staffing, a leading locum tenens agency with coverage across the US

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acacium Group, a leading global healthcare and life science delivery partner with services and staffing operations across the US, UK, Europe, Asia, and Australia, today announces it has acquired Sumo Medical Staffing, a specialist locum tenens agency with US-wide coverage.

SUMO Medical Staffing is a Utah-based locum tenens agency dedicated to placing qualified physicians and advanced practice providers (APP) in temporary and permanent positions across the US. They place medical professionals in specialties including psychiatry, internal medicine, hospitalist, family medicine, ER/urgent care, pediatrics, and more.

Together with Favorite Healthcare Staffing – one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the US - this partnership gives Acacium Group a substantially larger presence across the US, expanding the staffing offering to clients and strengthening the Group's position as a leading global healthcare delivery partner.

Acacium Group's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Barnard, says, "SUMO Medical Staffing is an outstanding healthcare business that expands our staffing and workforce management offering to our clients in the US. SUMO has a proven record of success and is closely aligned with our values in their commitment to excellence and putting people first. Acacium Group has ambitious plans to grow globally in a way that positively impacts society, and SUMO Medical Staffing will play an important part in helping that happen."

SUMO will continue to be led by their founding owners, Jeff Parker, Kevin Anderson, and Boyd Waters, who have extensive healthcare experience to bring to the Group. SUMO will operate as part of Acacium Group's US Healthcare Staffing Division under Chief Operating Officer , Christopher Brink.

"This new partnership will enable us to access expertise and resources that can further strengthen our offering to clients and healthcare professionals. Our dedication remains the same, with an unwavering focus on delivering excellence and quality service." Jeff Parker, SUMO Medical Staffing's Chief Executive Officer.

About Acacium Group

Acacium Group is a leading global healthcare delivery partner. With over 40 years of experience and a global footprint, it improves people's lives through expert healthcare, social care and life sciences. By combining access to workforce, technology and sector expertise, it increases the sustainability of the global healthcare system, from early-stage clinical research right through to palliative care.

About SUMO Medical Staffing

SUMO Medical Staffing is a premiere search firm for the healthcare industry specializing in temporary or "Locum Tenens" staffing and permanent placement of physicians and advanced practice professionals including nurse practitioners, physician Assistants, CRNA's and other healthcare professionals. It offers clients and candidates services that promote excellence in healthcare by redefining the recruitment process.

