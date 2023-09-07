Lumos Named to Will Reed's Top 100 Class of 2023

a16z-backed IT tech startup shaping the future of workplace culture

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos today announced that it has been chosen for Will Reed's Top 100 (#10), an award spotlighting early-stage companies that are shaping the future of workplace culture. Out of 2,500+ eligible Seed and Series A B2B tech companies, Lumos' commitment to high growth without sacrificing workplace culture earned it a place on the coveted list of companies that balance purpose with performance.

Lumos Logo (PRNewswire)

Lumos is the AppStore for companies. With Lumos, you have visibility into app usage, entitlements, and spending - and the power to take action on that data. The impact? Disappearing IT support costs, Just-in-Time Access (JIT) with no audit spreadsheets and VLookups. All this equals guaranteed software savings.

"We've worked with hundreds of early-stage B2B tech companies who are on a mission to transform the way we live and work," said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed. "We believe the most successful companies are those like Lumos, who are committed to building human-first cultures that offer purpose, belonging, and growth."

"At Lumos, we didn't just build a company; we built a movement where each employee designs and lives their 'hero's journey'. This award is a testament to the extraordinary people who make our workplace culture thrive every day. Together, we've proven that when you invest in your team's happiness, success follows naturally." - Andrej Safundzic, CEO of Lumos

Visit www.willreedtop100.com to learn more about Lumos' commitment to purpose, belonging, and growth.

About Lumos

You have grown and so have your risks: Software cost explosion. Excessive admin access. A flood of JIRA tickets. Don't let managing hundreds of apps and permissions slow down your business. Lumos is the first app governance platform that automates access requests, enforces least privilege, speeds up user access reviews, and eliminates extra SaaS app spending.

To learn more, visit https://lumos.com .

About Will Reed

Will Reed is the only go-to-market (GTM) executive search firm built exclusively for early-stage founders. The firm equips Seed, Series A, and Series B founders to build exceptional GTM leadership teams through search, enablement, community, and heart. With an operator-centric approach, the team is led by GTM operators who are supported by a curated team of tenured search professionals. The firm has worked with incredible founders backed by a16z, Bessemer, Craft, Insight Partners, Redpoint, Sequoia, etc. More information can be found at www.willreed.com and www.linkedin.com/company/willreed .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumos