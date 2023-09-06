GoPro Announces HERO12 Black Action and Creator Edition Cameras; First Look YouTube Video at B&H

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro introduces HERO12 Black action camera with New Smooth Nuanced 5.3K HDR Capture, improved run times and stabilization, plus a Creator Edition with advanced audio and lighting.

HERO12 Black

HDR Imagery

The HERO12 Black action camera now adds HDR (high dynamic range) to its 5.3K60 video capture, meaning your footage will feature even more nuanced imagery with greater shadow and highlight details.

Key Features

27MP with Improved Performance

5.3K60/4K120/2.7K240 Video, 27MP Photos

HyperSmooth 6.0 Image Stabilization

Front and Rear LCD Screens

Bluetooth Audio Connectivity and Control

33' Waterproof without Housing

8x Slow-Motion Video

1720mAh Capacity Rechargeable Battery

Longer Run Times

A boost in battery life enables the HERO12 Black to capture more than an hour of continuous recording (70 minutes) at 5.2K60, which is twice the length of earlier models. Choose 5.3K30 for more than 1.5 hours or 1080p30 for more than 2.5 hours of recording time. One Enduro battery, a USB-C cable, and a 3-prong mount are included with the camera.

Improved Stabilization and Leveling

To help produce smooth video playback, even when dealing with rough terrain, the rugged, waterproof HERO12 Black incorporates advanced HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilization. And the HyperSmooth AutoBoost now maximizes stabilization while reducing image cropping. For the truly adventurous, the Linear + Horizon Lock feature keeps your footage level, even if your camera rotates 360˚ (not available at all frame rates).

Capture Options

In addition to 5.3K60, you can also select up to UHD 4K120, 2.7K240, and 8x slow-motion video to relive your best gravity-defying action sports moments in amazing detail. Like the HERO11, the HERO12 Black offers up to 27MP still photo capture and a variety of mesmerizing time-lapse effects such as Star Trails, Light Painting, and TimeWarp 3.0 video. Color options include space-saving 8-bit and rich 10-bit video plus log selections for more advanced users.

Expansive Field of View

The HERO12 Black takes its 8:7 aspect ratio a step further with HyperView, producing a wide-angle 16:9 shot from 8:7 footage for an ultra-immersive POV look.

Bluetooth Audio

Wireless Bluetooth connectivity adds enhanced audio controls to the HERO12 Black using compatible devices. Connect to a wireless mic to add narration or interview questions to your vlog or link to wireless earbuds to add clear voice commands in noisy or distant camera setups and to hear alerts to confirm camera commands.

Camera Control

View your frame and access touch controls using the large 2.27" rear screen and check the camera status and preview via the 1.4" front screen. Control options include Easy and Pro selections, customizable onscreen shortcuts, Highlight Tags, and voice control in multiple languages. Timecode syncing with multiple HERO12 Black cameras makes it easy to edit in Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premier, and other editing programs.

Content Transfer and Streaming

Once you're finished shooting, transfer your content wirelessly using the Quik app and a GoPro subscription, pop your SD card into a reader, or use an adapter for fast wired transfer to your smartphone. The GoPro subscription also enables fun highlight videos, complete with music and effects that can be sent to your phone automatically when connected to your Wi-Fi. The HERO12 Black is also ideal for livestreaming your vlogging, complete with image stabilization and sharp resolution.

HERO12 Black Creator Edition

Ideal for vlogging, filmmaking, and livestreaming, the HERO12 Black Creator Edition comes with a Volta Battery

Longer Run Times and Built-In Tripod

The combination of the HERO12 Black's improved power management, the Volta Grip, and an Endura battery enable the GoPro HERO12 Black Creator Edition to boast 5+ hours of UHD 4K30 recording. The versatile Volta Grip also features single-handed controls and foldout tripod legs.

Advanced Audio Plus Vido Output

The Media Mod is an external housing that incorporates a directional mic and a 3.5mm mic input port for improving your audio. It also provides a micro-HDMI video output and two shoe mounts for attaching accessories.

Enhanced Lighting

Designed to mount on the Media Mod or another shoe mount, the included Light Mod provides 5000K daylight to augment your subjects with smooth, even lighting.

Max Lens Mod 2.0

Add the Max Lens Mod 2.0 to transform your HERO12 Black into a POV-type camera with dramatically wider fields of view for horizontal and vertical capture. Use the Lens Mod 2.0 for up to UHD 4K60 recording.

Learn More about the GoPro Hero 12 Cameras at B&H Explora

First Look YouTube GOPRO Hero12 Black Action Camera

