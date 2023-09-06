DCS Awarded $2.09B Contract to Support Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center

Award continues 35-year legacy of support to Army Ground Vehicles

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the award of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) Technical and Engineering Services (TES) contract valued at $2.09B.

DCS to continue support to GVSC under the new $2.09B TES contract.

Under this 5-year contract (with two optional one-year ordering periods), DCS will continue to provide technical and engineering support to GVSC's In-Service Engineering and Science and Technology missions. This includes technical and engineering services to Program and Project Managers (PMs) within Program Executive Office (PEO) Ground Combat Systems and PEO Combat Support & Combat Service Support as well as other Department of Defense PM programs to include PM-Transportation Systems, PD-Army Watercraft Systems, PM-Maneuver, Combat Systems, PM-Mounted Armored Vehicles, PM-Vehicle Protection Systems, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, PM-Light Armor Vehicles, PM-MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle, PM-Self Propelled Howitzer System, PM-Soldier Weapons, PM-Unmanned Ground Vehicles, PM-Mobile Protected Firepower, and PM-Multi-mission Protected Vehicle System.

Within GVSC, DCS will provide engineering services supporting the acquisition and development of manned and unmanned military ground vehicle programs to include survivability systems, ground vehicle robotics, software development and post-production software support, electrical and electronics architectures, high-voltage power electronics, information systems security, mechanical engineering, science and technology, research and development, security engineering, and systems engineering.

"At DCS, we are beyond proud to work every day alongside talented GVSC personnel in developing, testing and fielding ground vehicle technology evolutions," commented Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "With this new award, we look forward to building on past accomplishments as we support GVSC and the Army in continuing to advance Warfighter capability on the battlefield well into the future."

With this award, DCS extends its 35-year history supporting the U.S. Army CCDC GVSC. In 2021, DCS completed the construction of a purpose-built facility in Sterling Heights, Michigan, strategically situated to support the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) and CCDC GVSC at the Detroit Arsenal. The facility comprises office, conference, engineering laboratory, and vehicle high bay integration space; providing augmentation to support engineering, fabrication, rapid prototyping, and combat vehicle integration.

