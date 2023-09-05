TideWe Launches New DeepWade Zip Waders

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TideWe, a leader in the hunting apparel industry, is proud to introduce the latest DeepWade Zip Waders. All TideWe waders have all the features of high-end waders at a price point that any waterfowler can afford. The size design is available range 7 – 14 and comes in either Veil AVAYDE or Next EVOS, the perfect multi-environmental camouflage patterns for almost any hunting situation.

TideWe took great care and attention to design the DeepWade hunting waders with the serious waterfowl hunter in mind. Packed with all the features you need to pursue waterfowl and using advanced materials, DeepWade hunting waders stand out from the rest. Whether you hunt on opening day and the early season or wade through the icy waters of December and January, these waders keep you warm and dry regardless of the extreme conditions.

What Sets the DeepWade Zip Waders Apart?

When selecting a new set of hunting waders, many options are available to the waterfowl hunter. TideWe listened to hunters and built the features that hunters wanted without bells and whistles they didn't need. To this end, the DeepWade zip waders have several features that set them apart from the competition.

TideWe Deepwade Zip Hunting Waders (PRNewsfoto/TideWe)

Waterproof and Breathable

TideWe understand what features waterfowlers need and know that the gear hunters depend on can make or break their season. With that in mind, TideWe made these waders with premium, four-layer, waterproof but breathable fabric with a 20,000mm waterproof rating. Along with the high-end fabric, YKK AQUASEAL® Waterproof Zippers keep the water out but the warmth in.

Standing in water all day is the ultimate test of a hunter's boots, and the DeepWade's 1600 gram 3M™ Thinsulate™ Boots are up to the task. They boast a 5mm neoprene exterior, keeping your toes warm and dry throughout many seasons in the marshes, swamps, and fields. Every hunter knows that slipping and falling can lead to disaster. The DeepWade's boots have an aggressive tread to keep you connected to the ground as you trudge through the mud and muck to the duck blind.

Durability

Breaking through brush, kneeling in the blinds, and wading through the marshes need gear built to stand the test of time. DeepWade zip waders have reinforcement in all the areas where waterfowlers need it most. TideWe beefed up the shins, knees, and hips to handle the rigors of hunting. To keep more water out, TideWe uses ultrasonic stitch-less technology to eliminate 80% of seams, ensuring superior durability and water tightness.

Hunters come in all shapes and sizes, which is why the DeepWade zip waders have an adjustable chest and suspenders to fit all hunters with the greatest comfort.

Concealment

DeepWade zip waders are available in two camouflage patterns, Veil AVAYDE and Next EVOS. These patterns are specifically designed to provide the greatest concealment throughout various environments and conditions. Whether you hunt fields, marshes, open water, or flooded deep woods, these patterns will render you virtually invisible to the wary eyes of the ducks and geese.

Storage

Waterfowl hunters carry a lot of gear into the blind, and the DeepWade zip waders have several pockets with this gear in mind. The front pockets are ideal for duck calls or other small items. The side pockets are fleece-lined, giving you a place to warm your hands during long hours waiting for the birds to fly over.

The pockets will keep your items safe and secure, but while the zippers will keep water out during the inevitable slips and splashes, they are not designed for long-term immersion.

Not Only for Hunters

You don't need to be a waterfowl hunter to enjoy the benefits of the DeepWade zip waders. Anglers will love these waders whether you fish steelhead in the rain and snow or fly fish for trout in the early spring. They will keep you warm and dry as you try to land the big one.

Regardless of the reason that you would need to wade in deep water, these waders will fit the bill.

Where to Buy the DeepWade Hunting Waders

The DeepWade Zip Waders are available for a limited time at $499.99 online from the TideWe website. Click and start a wonderful hunting experience!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TideWe