Focusing on Innovation and Collaboration, 21st CIEME Commenced in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition (CIEME 2023) kicked off in Shenyang on September 1. Revolving around the central theme of "creating a global manufacturing ecology of innovation, collaboration and joint development", more than a thousand well-known equipment manufacturing enterprises from both China and abroad have convened for this major event.

This year's Exposition consists of 11 main exhibition areas such as international exhibition area, provincial and municipal exhibition area, mother machines, industrial automation, integrated circuit equipment and industrial internet. These areas showcase a wide range of internationally and domestically leading smart manufacturing equipment, as well as top-tier smart manufacturing products seldom found previously. Products, including high-end manufacturing technologies and solutions, encompass over a hundred specific niches from automotive manufacturing and components, rail transportation, CNC machine tools, and general machinery, to new energy, new material, molds and fasteners. Exhibition space sprawls over an area of 110,000 square meters, with both the exhibition area and participating exhibitors setting new CIEME records, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee.

The "Global Manufacturing Summit", comprising the main forum, 14 sub-forums and six other major events, is held concurrently during the span of the Exposition. With the "three main chapters" of the structural adjustment of Liaoning Province serving as the backdrop, discussions and exchanges are held for specific fields such as advanced manufacturing technology, new material, aerospace technology, robotics and intelligent manufacturing, while a plethora of the latest products and scientific research feats in the manufacturing sector will also be unveiled.

The China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition is a national-level large-scale industrial and trade event, which has been hosted to great successes for 20 sessions since inception in 2002. Today, the CIEME serves as a crucial platform conducive to interactions and cooperation in terms of scientific and technological innovation, industrial development, trade in technology, and assembly of human resources in the manufacturing sector.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442062

Caption: 21st China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee