Hundreds of Streamers join forces to fundraise for Starlight Children's Foundation

The fifth annual fundraising campaign unites over 200 content creators to bring happiness to hospitalized kids

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Children's Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to hospitalized kids and their families, "presses start" on its fifth annual Stream for Starlight (S4S).

The month-long virtual fundraising campaign, which takes place in September honoring Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, invites content creators to stream and raise critical funds for Starlight.

"Hospitalization can be scary and stressful for kids, often isolated from friends and families. That's why we strive to transform hospital experiences by providing young patients with Starlight programs that provide them with play, positive distraction and a sense of normalcy to help young patients feel more cheerful and supported during hospital stays," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "We're incredibly thankful and humbled by the number of streamers returning this year, utilizing their online platforms to raise funds to help us advance our mission of bringing happiness to hospitalized children and their families. We're also grateful for the support of Razer as a returning sponsor, helping our amazing charity streaming community thrive."

Stream For Starlight aims to raise $250,000 to help fund comfortable, fun Starlight Hospital Gowns and entertaining Starlight Gaming Stations, Starlight Virtual Reality and Toy Deliveries to children's hospitals and facilities nationwide. Since 2019, Stream For Starlight has raised more than $1.8 million.



Over 200 streamers from all categories on Twitch are joining the campaign – including LEGO building with Amish_Ace, gaming with Smirky, crocheting and crafts with NinePointFive, and many more.

The "Press Start" Event will kick off Stream For Starlight on September 1st at 4 p.m. PDT on Starlight's Twitch channel. Viewers will have the opportunity to meet the 2024 Starlight Ambassadors.

With events happening daily, fans can always find something engaging to watch directly from Starlight's streaming calendar. To bring happiness to seriously ill children in your area, community members can donate by visiting starlight.org/donate.

Recognized as the country's broadest-reaching charity focused on sick kids, Starlight is integral to the total care of hospitalized kids. Starlight's vital programs are offered free of charge to pediatric facilities that are part of Starlight's healthcare network and utilized by healthcare professionals to distract and educate patients during challenging procedures and treatments, helping make their journey toward recovery a little brighter.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

No matter the length, hospital stays can be lonely, stressful, and scary. That's why Starlight exists. Founded in 1982, Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to deliver happiness to hospitalized children and their families. Carefully crafted to address the unique needs of pediatric patients, Starlight's vital programs – including Starlight Gaming, Starlight Virtual Reality, Hospital Gowns, and Starlight Toy Deliveries – are donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals within its nationwide network to provide comfort, distraction, and a sense of normalcy to kids coping with hospitalization, procedures and treatments. The impact of these programs reaches even further to the families and caregivers, creating a supportive community that nurtures kids when they need it most.

To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to hospitalized kids, visit www.starlight.org and follow Starlight on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

