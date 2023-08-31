GardePro Revolutionizes Wildlife Monitoring with the Launch of X60P Max Cellular Trail Camera Equipped with Rechargeable Battery and Solar Panel

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GardePro, the industry leader in trail camera technology, is thrilled to announce its latest innovation for 2023 - the GardePro Cellular Trail Camera X60P Max. The X60P Max is set to redefine wildlife monitoring, game tracking, and remote surveillance, combining cutting-edge features with unparalleled convenience, efficiency, eco-friendliness, low costs, and remote accessibility.

1. Unparalleled Battery Life and Convenience

One of the standout features of the GardePro X60P Max is its 8000mAh rechargeable lithium battery. Paired with the solar panel, say goodbye to constantly swapping out batteries and achieve extended operational times without worrying about running out of power. This exceptional power source ensures your camera stays active for prolonged periods, saving you valuable time and resources.

2. Ready-to-Use, No Extra Accessories Purchases Necessary

The GardePro X60P Max comes with a built-in 32GB memory SD card, eliminating the need for additional purchases. Upon receiving the camera, you can start using it immediately, without the hassle of waiting for accessories like SD cards or batteries to arrive.

3. Stay Connected via LTE 4G Network

Connecting to a powerful LTE 4G network has never been easier with the built-in SIM card. The X60P Max ensures you stay connected at all times, enabling you to monitor wildlife, track game activities, or keep an eye on remote locations from virtually anywhere, anytime. With access to stunning real-time photos and videos, GardePro has your fundamental connectivity needs covered.

4. Unlimited Photos and Lite Videos Every Month

The data plan offering unlimited photos and Lite videos per month reduces usage concerns, freeing you from worrying about adjusting your monitoring due to data constraints. GardePro's innovative 640×360P @2 fps Lite video preview ensures you won't miss any details, and it's included in all our data plans. The preview feature allows you to view the entire video instead of just a burst of 3 images, letting you decide whether to download or request the video.

5. Outstanding Features Deliver Exceptional Capture Quality

The GardePro X60P Max boasts features designed to capture the most detailed images and videos: 640×360P @2 fps Lite Video Preview, ensuring you won't miss any details and included in all our data plans. 0.1-second fast trigger speed captures wildlife in the blink of an eye, ensuring no crucial moments are missed. 120° wide detection angle covers a vast area for more effective wildlife monitoring. 100ft / 30m night vision distance guarantees clear visuals even in low light conditions. 48MP images deliver incredibly detailed visuals for accurate data collection. 1296P high-definition audio-video captures every moment. 940nm no-glow infrared LED ensures discreet operation without startling wildlife or potential intruders. Built-in 2.4-inch color screen for convenient on-camera playback and adjustments.

6. Solar Panel for Sustainable Power

The GardePro X60P Max now comes with a solar panel option, allowing you to harness solar energy and further extend the camera's lifespan. Through this environmentally-friendly addition, enjoy sustainability and cost savings.

The GardePro Cellular Trail Camera X60PBM with rechargeable battery and solar panel is now available. Experience the future of wildlife monitoring and remote surveillance. Don't miss out on GardePro's game-changing innovation.

About GardePro Trail Camera

GardePro is a trail camera technology pioneer dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for wildlife monitoring, security, and outdoor enthusiasts. Prioritizing quality, performance, and user convenience, GardePro is the go-to choice for those seeking the best outdoor gear.

