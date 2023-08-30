York Space Systems Announces Dev Rudra as New Chief Supply Chain Officer

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), the Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, today announced the C-level appointment of Dev Rudra as its new Chief Supply Chain Officer. A global executive with a stellar track record, Rudra brings over 25 years of expertise, having held leadership roles of increasing scope and scale in aircraft engine maintenance supply chain and aerospace manufacturing businesses including at GE Aviation and United Technologies.

Former AE Industrial Partners Vice President Dev Rudra joins York Space Systems as new Chief Supply Chain Officer. (PRNewswire)

Before joining York, Rudra served as a Vice President at AE Industrial Partners, focusing on the scaling up of innovative aerospace companies using lean manufacturing practices. He also spent over six years as Managing Director at GE Aviation where he led a team of more than 2,000 people across three plants. Rudra leverages in-depth knowledge of aerospace materials, manufacturing techniques, robotics, and regulatory environments, to drive innovation and deliver excellence in support of a global customer base.

Adding to his extensive expertise, Rudra spent 15 impactful years at United Technologies, where he initiated and oversaw the integration of employee engagement practices, advanced digital solutions, and lean manufacturing into their aviation supply chain operations. His contributions during this period were instrumental in enhancing the company's operational adaptability and responsiveness in an ever-evolving commercial and military aerospace market.

"Dev brings an unmatched depth of experience in aerospace manufacturing and supply chain management, which will play a critical role in our aggressive growth trajectory," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "York's commitment goes beyond just manufacturing; it's about continuing to scale our operations while bringing more resilience to our entire supply chain. This includes sourcing strategies that will continue to ensure spacecraft deliveries at the speed of customer needs. Focusing c-suite level attention on our entire supply chain security, from source material to launch ops, will ensure York continues to deliver secure systems in an increasingly dangerous world. With Dev at the helm of our supply chain operations, we are fortifying our original pledge to every customer: we deliver on-time excellence, meeting and exceeding the demands of both our government and commercial customers."

This strategic appointment reinforces York's commitment to expanding its manufacturing capabilities while further enhancing a resilient supply chain. The announcement comes on the heels of York's recent announcement of plans to double its manufacturing capacity with the addition of a new facility in Denver, which is the company's fourth facility. This expansion will boost production capability to over 1,000 spacecraft annually.

"During my tenure at AE Industrial Partners I had the privilege of watching York's impressive ascent in the aerospace sector and was particularly impressed with their commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing at unprecedented scale," said Rudra. "I'm eager to bring my skills and expertise to further fortify York's expanding supply chain. Together, we'll ensure that York remains at the forefront of aerospace innovation, delivering unparalleled products to both government and commercial customers."

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability and is leading the industry in transforming and enabling next-generation space mission operations worldwide. York specializes in rapid production of complete mission-ready spacecraft platforms leveraging commercial development applied to numerous government and commercial missions. York's complete solution includes spacecraft production, payload integration, system integration and test, launch services, ground segment services, and mission operations. By leveraging York's existing technology solutions customers can rapidly and responsively get to orbit outpacing competitors. York's proven S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms are standardized 3-axis stabilized spacecraft executing ISR, remote proximity, weather, and communication missions for a wide variety of government and commercial customers. It is fully compatible with most launch vehicles, including ground and air-launched, and ground segment providers. When combined with York's cloud-based mission tasking and autonomous operations center, customers get an ultra-low-cost solution for on-demand data collection and analytics. For more information, visit http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com .

