Sphera Wins Sustainability Leadership Award from Business Intelligence Group for Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, a leading global provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, today announced that it has received a Sustainability Leadership Award from the Business Intelligence Group for the second consecutive year.

Sphera helps companies to understand, improve and report on their corporate sustainability performance.

The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission. Sphera received this recognition for its efforts helping companies to understand, improve and report on their corporate sustainability performance. Sphera's combination of software, data and consulting services empowers businesses to set and achieve meaningful ESG and sustainability goals.

With a spotlight on sustainability and mounting investor and regulatory scrutiny, companies are under tremendous pressure to proactively reduce the environmental impact of their products. The ability to analyze Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions at the product level helps reduce the risk of shifting the environmental burden from one resource to another.

Sphera empowers businesses to measure their carbon footprint at the product level through innovative solutions. For example, Sphera's LCA Automation solution gives manufacturers with complex supply chains a complete view of their portfolio's environmental footprint, allowing them to minimize emissions and maximize sustainable production practices. Comprehensive LCAs allow businesses to systematically analyze the potential environmental impacts of their products during the entire life cycle and are a key part of any decarbonization strategy. However, traditional LCAs can take experts anywhere from 3-6 months or more to complete for a single product, so it can take years for a team of experts to complete LCAs for an organization's entire portfolio.

With over 15,000 annually updated data sets, Sphera's LCA Automation solution fully integrates with the customer's business systems and can consume differently structured data without needing customization, allowing the automatic import, conversion and use of product, production and supplier data to create the desired LCA output. This has an immediate impact on companies' ability to run LCAs at scale.

"We are honored to be recognized consecutively as a global sustainability leader by Business Intelligence Group," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "Mounting regulations and pressures have necessitated progressively sophisticated and granular reporting and compliance tools. As companies work toward net-zero goals, they need solutions that provide standardization and digitalization of end-to-end sustainability data measurement and reporting—a need Sphera delivers on. Enabling transparent ESG and sustainability reporting efforts that empower companies to make meaningful change is crucial to our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world."

"We are proud to reward and recognize Sphera once again for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to support businesses in their sustainability journeys and deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable society."

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM), Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM). For more than 30 years, we have served over 7,000 customers and a million-plus users in 80 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

