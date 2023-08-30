Atomic Brands and Orendain Family Partner to Bring Tequila to the U.S. Market

Atomic will distribute their Ollitas Tequila line within the U.S. and strengthen presence moving forward.

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Brands, a fast-growing spirits producer, and Destilería Orendain, a renowned tequila distillery based in Jalisco, Mexico, announces their new partnership focused on distributing Ollitas Tequila in the U.S.

Atomic Brands and Destilería Orendain announces their new partnership focused on distributing Ollitas Tequila in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

Atomic will distribute Ollitas Tequila by Destilería Orendain within the U.S. and strengthen presence moving forward.

Destilería Orendain, established in 1926 by Don Eduardo Orendain, is distinguished as one of the four founding families of the modern tequila industry and an underlying force behind the establishment of The National Chamber of the Tequila Industry (CNIT) and the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT). Celebrating over 95 years of rich heritage and tradition, Orendain today is globally recognized as one of the most experienced and renowned pioneers of the category.

Ollitas is a triple distilled 100% agave tequila with no additives that represents the first-class quality and tradition of Orendain products. Following an artisanal process preserved over three generations, Ollitas Tequila honors Orendain's heritage and preserves the spirit of bringing people together to share good times. With Ollitas Tequila, consumers can "Celebrate Together, anywhere & anytime together happens."

"We're both excited and honored to work with Destilería Orendain and bring Ollitas Tequila to consumers in the U.S., where demand for the category has exploded," said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands. "Consumers are at the core of everything we do at Atomic. We're thrilled to partner with Destilería Orendain, who completely aligns with our passion in delivering premium products and experiences for consumers at an incredible value."

It's no secret that agave spirits are dominating the spirit industry. They contributed $1.6 billion in 2022 alone, reflecting 70% of the overall volume growth and 65% of overall value growth of total US spirits, according to IWSR. "Atomic is participating in every category driving industry growth from spirit based RTD to flavored whiskey, so it was a natural fit to step in and handle Orendain's distribution of Ollitas Tequila in the U.S. market," said Deubler.

Atomic Brands has established itself as a successful leader in the ready-to-drink space since 2012 with Monaco Cocktails, a 'top' spirit-based RTD and the #1 single serve. With plans to enter additional categories driving industry growth, Atomic continues to expand its presence and add new brands to its portfolio.

About Atomic Brands

Privately-owned Miami-based spirits company, Atomic Brands, was founded in 2006 with a focus on creating in-demand products with exceptional, uncompromised quality. With a portfolio of products including the award-winning artisan canned cocktail, Monaco Cocktails, and the premium coffee-flavored whiskey, Kentucky Coffee, Atomic Brands is committed to continually developing high-quality innovations across several drinking and lifestyle occasions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atomic Brands