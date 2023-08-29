Southbound Tequila Launches In Tennessee, Florida And Nationwide Via E-Commerce

The Premium Tequila Brand Raised $3.3 Million in Funding Pre-Launch

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southbound Tequila, an all-occasion premium tequila made from 100% Blue Agave officially launches in Tennessee and Florida and nationwide via e-commerce. Co-founded by Ivey Childers, Ryan Santi and Austin Sherman, the brand raised $3.3 million in funding ahead of the launch.

Recipe Developer, CEO and Co-founder Ivey Childers spent 15 years creating tequila-based cocktail recipes, but found the tequila selection process to be complicated. Childers was looking for a well-balanced tequila profile to complement her cocktails, but never landed on the right profile, so she ventured southbound to Jalisco, Mexico, and consulted distillers to rediscover the perfect sip.

"My journey with launching a tequila brand is about rediscovery. A tequila's flavor profile matters significantly when mixing it in a cocktail," says Childers. "I grew tired of blindly selecting a tequila, so with Southbound, we're offering a premium, all-occasion tequila – great for mixing and sipping. Southbound is all about elevating your experience with tequila. I'm rediscovering the category and taking the guesswork out of choosing a tequila with our mindfully made expressions."

Southbound is clean and authentic, available in three expressions: Blanco (SRP $47.99), Reposado (SRP $52.99) and Añejo (SRP $89.99). The ladder two expressions are both aged in Tennessee Whiskey barrels, which pays tribute to Childers' roots in Nashville, Tenn. All expressions can be sipped neat or mixed in a favorite cocktail.

Southbound can be purchased in-store in select markets and available online for purchase at www.drinksouthbound.com with nationwide shipping to 34 additional states.

