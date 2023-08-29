SAP Emarsys Supercharges Partner Ecosystem for the Ultimate Customer Experience

With holiday shopping on the horizon, partners make all the difference

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to possession of purchasing power, consumers have never been more in control. Today's savvy shoppers select what, where and how they buy - and are increasingly aware of their authority. In fact, shoppers in 2023 expect to be provided with options that fit their individual needs.

New research from SAP Emarsys shows that over two thirds (65%) of Americans like the option to communicate with brands via different platforms, and a further study by the omnichannel customer engagement platform found the average American has four 'shoppable devices' in their home. Brands have to deliver on customer expectations while at the same time, producing profitable business outcomes. It's no easy feat, leading to a complex, diverse and ever-changing marketing landscape.

To empower brands and marketers to excel in an ever-evolving e-commerce environment, SAP Emarsys, has unveiled its revolutionary partner ecosystem. The Emarsys Partner Connect Ecosystem offers expanded access to proven and pre-integrated solutions from market-leading technology and expert solution partners - equipping brands with the capability to create marketing and commerce experiences that attract and advance authentic relationships with customers.

Enhancements to the Emarsys Partner Connect portal are set to benefit partners, customers, and prospects. For prospects and customers, new updates make it easier to expand their omnichannel customer engagement capabilities with trusted partners, tools, and resources. This model allows marketers the time and agility that is required to deliver excellent experiences for their own customers, leading to greater profitability while staying true to their core business objectives.

Additionally, the Emarsys Partner Connect Ecosystem will benefit partners by allowing them to more easily connect and expand into the SAP and Emarsys customer base. Offering partners access to added value, scalability, and novel revenue streams to fuel their business's growth.

"We know that our customers need their marketing solutions to be flexible and agile to keep up with changing market conditions, which is why the Emarsys Partner Connect ecosystem is such an essential part of our offering at SAP Emarsys. By providing marketers the ability to use market-leading providers, we are opening up the power of omnichannel," said Sara Richter, CMO at SAP Emarsys. "We are committed to growing and nurturing our partner ecosystem so we can continue combining our power to create the best possible end-user experience."

Some partners included in the SAP Emarsys Ecosystem are:

Mention Me : Mention Me is an AI-powered Customer Advocacy Intelligence Platform that helps businesses turn their brand fans into a sustainable revenue driver. They enable brands to track and incentivize referrals, identify and activate the advocates in their customer base, and rebalance growth through organic and paid channels. Mention Me is an AI-powered Customer Advocacy Intelligence Platform that helps businesses turn their brand fans into a sustainable revenue driver. They enable brands to track and incentivize referrals, identify and activate the advocates in their customer base, and rebalance growth through organic and paid channels.

Wunderkind : Wunderkind is a leading performance marketing solution that helps brands reach new customers at unprecedented scale through their owned channels. Powered by the most advanced identity management and permissioning technology in the industry, Wunderkind grows customer relationships and revenue through one-to-one messages across their website, email, texts, and ads. : Wunderkind is a leading performance marketing solution that helps brands reach new customers at unprecedented scale through their owned channels. Powered by the most advanced identity management and permissioning technology in the industry, Wunderkind grows customer relationships and revenue through one-to-one messages across their website, email, texts, and ads.

Movable Ink : Movable Ink personalizes every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximize revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. : Movable Ink personalizes every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximize revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience.

To learn more about SAP Emarsys Partner Connect, click here .

About Emarsys, an SAP company:

Emarsys, an SAP company, is the omnichannel customer engagement platform that empowers marketers to build, launch, and scale personalized, cross-channel campaigns that drive business outcomes.

We partner with more than 1,500 companies from global enterprises to fast-moving mid-market brands across industries.

For more information about Emarsys, please visit: www.emarsys.com .

