King Insurance Partners continues expansion with Hartley Insurance Services, LLC.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the nation's fastest-growing full-service insurance brokerage firms, announced today that Hartley Insurance Services, LLC. has officially joined its team.

King Insurance Partners (PRNewsfoto/King Insurance) (PRNewswire)

As a full-service insurance agency based in Port Orange, FL, Hartley offers top-tier insurance carrier partners to commercial line customers. In 2012, Paul Hartley founded the company and will remain in charge of its operations.

Malcolm Chad King, CEO of King Insurance Partners, expressed his excitement in welcoming a top-notch agency to the team, stating, "The shared vision and values of the two companies make this partnership a perfect match, and we are confident that both companies and their customers will benefit from this collaboration."

Paul Hartley adds, "We are thrilled to share that we have partnered with King Insurance Partners. After carefully considering various options, we found that King's vision perfectly aligns with ours. It's a great opportunity to work together towards our shared goals."

About King:

King Insurance Partners is a trusted and experienced full-service insurance brokerage firm based in Gainesville, Florida. With over four decades of industry expertise, the company offers a wide range of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients. To learn more about King and its services, please visit www.king-insurance.com .

For further information contact:

Melissa Hostetler

King Insurance Partners

Melissa.Hostetler@king-insurance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE King Insurance Partners