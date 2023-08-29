The 2023 BioNTX iC³ Summit Unites Visionaries and Innovators September 28-29 in Irving, Texas

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Annual BioNTX iC³ Life Science Summit is only one month away! On September 28 and Friday, September 29, iC³ brings North Texas bioscience and healthcare innovation leaders together for a two-day event. For a preview of the conference experience, we invite you to explore our video below:

The BioNTX iC³ Life Science Summit provides a dynamic platform for the North Texas bioscience community to engage in insightful discussions, share cutting-edge research, and explore emerging technologies that have the potential to revolutionize the future of healthcare and biomedicine.

"We extend a warm invitation to you to explore North Texas and join the dynamic bioscience hub flourishing in the Southwestern region. At the heart of this vibrant ecosystem lies iC³ — symbolizing Innovation, Capital, Collaboration, and Commercialization. We urge you to come aboard and play a pivotal role in shaping this emerging market," Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX.

Here's why you cannot miss this event:

Cutting-edge Research, Inspiring Keynotes, Networking Opportunities, Interactive Sessions, The Future of the Industry

An estimated 300 - 400 attendees visit the iC³ Summit annually to listen to innovative leaders' exchange ideas, insights, trends, and stories while building business connections.

The 2023 iC³ Summit will cover various key topics which include and are not limited to: Cell & Gene Therapy in North Texas, The Physical Space of Biopharma Manufacturing, How and Where is AI Impacting the Biopharma Industry, Resources for Startups, Hot Topics in Regulatory and Quality, Tech Transfer Office Showcase and Pitch Competition, Rising Star Presentations, The State of the Industry in Texas, Investment Trends in Bioscience and Healthcare Innovation and much more.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is a leading bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas. We work to build a strong life science community through collaborative peer to peer networking events, high-level educational programming, supporting companies with a purchasing consortium and by being the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

About iC³ Summit

The iC³ Summit brings together and fosters collaboration between academic and industry thought leaders, exchanging knowledge, exploring the latest innovation, products, and services in the life sciences.

Registration for the iC³ Summit is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to visit the official BioNTX website for further information, including the agenda, key topics, and speaker lineup.

