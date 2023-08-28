TAIYUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Provincial People's Government of north China's Shanxi, produces an immersive experience TV Program to tell the Legendary Story of "Shanxi Merchants" of the Century.

'Deep in Shanxi with Rees: Shanxi Merchants', was officially launched recently online globally. The program has six episodes, each of which lasts about seven minutes.

Through the experiential, immersive and ongoing exploration by Rees, a British "post-95" young man, the program goes deep into Pingyao Ancient City, Qiao Family Compound and other historical sites to tell the legendary story of the century-old Shanxi Merchants and explore the meaning behind the Shanxi merchants' exchange firms for exchange and transfer of money, Shanxi merchants' residential compounds, customs and cultures.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shanxi Provincial People's Government