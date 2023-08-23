BayCare Ranked Nationally on Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE® Companies That Care List for Third Time Since 2020

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare, the leading health care system in West Central Florida, has been ranked nationally among the 2023 PEOPLE® Companies That Care list for the third year since 2020. Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE® magazine highlighted BayCare's efforts to support the well-being of its team members, expand behavioral health services and partner to build healthier communities. Earning a spot means that BayCare has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

BayCare team members recently donated thousands of pounds of cereal to support food insecurity initiatives in our community. (PRNewswire)

BayCare is committed to team well-being and community health initiatives.

The PEOPLE® Companies That Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.5 million employees. Of those surveys, 1.1 million came from employees at companies eligible for this year's list and these rankings are based on that feedback. BayCare ranked 75th on the list of 100 companies and was the top ranked health care system in Florida.

Companies also submit essays which are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

"The 30,000 team members that comprise BayCare are our greatest asset, and this recognition is a reflection of each of them," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "I am fortunate to work with extraordinary individuals who work to deliver the compassionate care our community deserves every day."

The Companies That Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"This was the year when we saw if companies meant it when they promised to put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Caring for people isn't a by-product or afterthought for the very best companies — it's a core part of how they create value for their customers and communities."

"Never before have we seen the way we all work shift so dramatically," says PEOPLE® editor-in-chief Wendy Naugle. "The companies on this list keep their employees and their communities front and center, while thinking about how we can work together better — and do better for our neighbors and our planet."

Great Place to Work and FORTUNE magazine named BayCare one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For™ from 2018-2021, one of the Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma™ 2019-2021, and one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Tampa Bay Times has recognized BayCare among Tampa Bay's Top Workplaces every year from 2015 through 2023.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare is ranked in the top 20% of large health systems nationally by Fortune/Merative for clinical and patient experience. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

About the PEOPLE® Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 PEOPLE® Companies That Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations. Of those, 1.1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About PEOPLE®

PEOPLE® delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

BayCare is powered by extraordinary team members who deliver quality, drive innovation and embrace inclusivity. (PRNewswire)

Senior leaders visit BayCare's Esoteric Lab team as they round during listening sessions. (PRNewswire)

BayCare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BayCare Health System) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BayCare Health System